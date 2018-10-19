Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A Nigerian pastor and real estate guru, Apostle Chris Omatsola’s integrity has been soiled after a sex tape allegedly involving him and a church member identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho was leaked online.

The beleaguered man of God is the senior pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly. He is a real estate business tycoon in Lekki area of Lagos, where his alleged sex partner, Princess Tokoni Okpewho also lives.

Reports say the scandalous tape was allegedly leaked by a phone repairer who either the pastor or his partner had apparently given their phones to, without taking precaution to safeguard their privacy.

It is obvious that the said repairer, after going through the phone’s content found the tape and chose to leak it.