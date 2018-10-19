Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online

The beleaguered man of God is the senior pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
A Nigerian pastor and real estate guru, Apostle Chris Omatsola’s integrity has been soiled after a sex tape allegedly involving him and a church member identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho was leaked online.
The beleaguered man of God is the senior pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly. He is a real estate business tycoon in Lekki area of Lagos, where his alleged sex partner, Princess Tokoni Okpewho also lives.
READ ALSO: University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Reports say the scandalous tape was allegedly leaked by a phone repairer who either the pastor or his partner had apparently given their phones to, without taking precaution to safeguard their privacy.