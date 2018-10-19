Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online

The beleaguered man of God is the senior pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online play

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A Nigerian pastor and real estate guru, Apostle Chris Omatsola’s integrity has been soiled after a sex tape allegedly involving him and a church member identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho was leaked online.

The beleaguered man of God is the senior pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly. He is a real estate business tycoon in Lekki area of Lagos, where his alleged sex partner, Princess Tokoni Okpewho also lives.

READ ALSO: University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online play

 

Reports say the scandalous tape was allegedly leaked by a phone repairer who either the pastor or his partner had apparently given their phones to, without taking precaution to safeguard their privacy.

It is obvious that the said repairer, after going through the phone’s content found the tape and chose to leak it.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadium
Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40

Metro

Police capture suspected cultist after he reportedly threatened to kill DPO
Police capture suspected cultist after he reportedly threatened to kill DPO
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC
Mum attempts to drown her daughter to punish baby daddy
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
X
Advertisement