Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotel

A pastor from Nigeria’s Edo state was striped and shamed publicly after her was allegedly caught naked in a hotel room with a female church member.

Neither the name of the pastor nor that of his church is known yet, but he is seen in a viral video circulating on social media in which he is being questioned by some other men in the presence of a huge crowd.

Per his narration, the acclaimed man of God denied having sex with the church member, saying it was the woman herself who lured him into the hotel room against his will.

But the angry crowd, some of whom might be his other church members would not have any of his explanations. They kept pushing him just to make him admit to having sexual intercourse with the said church member.