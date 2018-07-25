Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotel

The acclaimed man of God denied having sex with the church member, saying it was the woman herself who lured him into the hotel room against his will.
Neither the name of the pastor nor that of his church is known yet, but he is seen in a viral video circulating on social media in which he is being questioned by some other men in the presence of a huge crowd.
Per his narration, the acclaimed man of God denied having sex with the church member, saying it was the woman herself who lured him into the hotel room against his will.
READ MORE: Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl