Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush

Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush

Joseph Ponda who happens to be a native of Tynwald in Dzivarasekwa, Zimbabwe and a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission is being investigated by the church and is likely to be demoted if found culpable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush play

A Zimbabwean pastor is reported to have been beaten by passers-by who allegedly caught him having sex with a church member in a bush.

According to reports, Joseph Ponda who happens to be a native of Tynwald in Dzivarasekwa, Zimbabwe and a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission is being investigated by the church and is likely to be demoted if found culpable.

A video circulating online shows the man of God running with his church member upon the orders of passers-by who had subjected him to some severe beatings.

H-metro quoted a source as saying:  “I have seen the pastor with the woman, whom he was caught with several times in his vehicle. The woman is a single parent and also stays here in Dzivarasekwa. I never suspected that there was something going on between them until I saw the video. I had the opportunity to see him after the incident and he was in serious pain from the assault.”

READ ALSO: Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone

Meanwhile, reports say when Pastor Ponda was contacted for response he neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

He is quoted as saying: “I have a lot to say about what happened and I cannot tell you over the phone. I will be free in two hours.”

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 LUTH Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants -...bullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed

Metro

Two thieves steal gods from Anambra shrine, stripped naked
Abomination 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra
Afrocentric Festival Jameson Connects hosts Independence Day celebration at The Shrine
Video: Slay queen doesn't pay, hairdresser pulls her hair out
Public Disgrace Hairdresser tries to pull out hair of 'slay queen' who refused to pay [video]
Evans, the kidnap kingpin, was arrested after Pastor Adeboye's spiritual warfare in June.
Evans I paid $1m ransom to kidnap kingpin, witness tells court
X
Advertisement