Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush

A Zimbabwean pastor is reported to have been beaten by passers-by who allegedly caught him having sex with a church member in a bush.

According to reports, Joseph Ponda who happens to be a native of Tynwald in Dzivarasekwa, Zimbabwe and a pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission is being investigated by the church and is likely to be demoted if found culpable.

A video circulating online shows the man of God running with his church member upon the orders of passers-by who had subjected him to some severe beatings.

H-metro quoted a source as saying: “I have seen the pastor with the woman, whom he was caught with several times in his vehicle. The woman is a single parent and also stays here in Dzivarasekwa. I never suspected that there was something going on between them until I saw the video. I had the opportunity to see him after the incident and he was in serious pain from the assault.”

Meanwhile, reports say when Pastor Ponda was contacted for response he neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

He is quoted as saying: “I have a lot to say about what happened and I cannot tell you over the phone. I will be free in two hours.”

Watch the video below: