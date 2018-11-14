Pulse.ng logo
Pastor assures homosexual person that God can fix him

A Winners' Chapel pastor tells a news reporter that he can be delivered of his homosexual orientation and some Nigerian Christians have backed him.

  • Published:
A Winners Chapel pastor has been made the subject of an undercover report that revealed his position about homosexual persons.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

An undercover reporter has confirmed comments from a Winners' Chapel pastor who confirmed to him that God can deliver him of his homosexual orientation.

The clergyman identified as Pastor Gbenga reveals this when the ITV News journalist visited him in his office.

Pastor assures homosexual person that God can fix him play

A Winners' Chapel pastor holds a delieverance prayer for a person who opened up about his homosexual orientation. The goal seemed to rid the person of what he considered to be abnormal.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In their conversation, the visitor confides in the minister about his gay status and listens to him encourage him with an analysis to wean him off.

ALSO READ: 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed

Pastor Gbenga is seen holding a deliverance prayer with another pastor to rid the reporter of the homosexual spirit.

Reactions to undercover report

On Instagram, many profiles have shown support for the pastor suggesting a resistance against homosexual activities in Nigeria.

In some comments, the ITV report is welcomed as one that is helping the evangelism to reform persons thought to gay.

Pastor assures homosexual person that God can fix him play

Many Nigerians are united in their resistance against homosexual activities.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Between August and September 2018, the police that close to 150 persons suspected of being homosexuals are arrested.

Many of these suspects have denied allegations describing them as gay.

Nigerian man convicted of fraud on trial for stealing his own identity
Two female OOU students fight over boyfriend (Video)
#FraudBae: Man scams his ex, spoils new bae with her money
#FraudBae Man scams his ex, gets arrested trying to fly his new girl to Paris with ex's money and makes music off it
Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death
