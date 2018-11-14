Pastor assures homosexual person that God can fix him

news

An undercover reporter has confirmed comments from a Winners' Chapel pastor who confirmed to him that God can deliver him of his homosexual orientation.

The clergyman identified as Pastor Gbenga reveals this when the ITV News journalist visited him in his office.

In their conversation, the visitor confides in the minister about his gay status and listens to him encourage him with an analysis to wean him off.

ALSO READ: 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed

Pastor Gbenga is seen holding a deliverance prayer with another pastor to rid the reporter of the homosexual spirit.

Reactions to undercover report

On Instagram, many profiles have shown support for the pastor suggesting a resistance against homosexual activities in Nigeria.

In some comments, the ITV report is welcomed as one that is helping the evangelism to reform persons thought to gay.

Between August and September 2018, the police that close to 150 persons suspected of being homosexuals are arrested.

Many of these suspects have denied allegations describing them as gay.