Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k

news

In Imo State, the parents of two children, Unmi Isiaku,5; and Habib Awalu, 7, have been reunited with the pair who were reportedly abducted and sold for a sum of N200,000.

The state police commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi handed the pair back to their families while parading Mary Paul, a woman who reportedly kidnapped them in Akure, Ondo State.

“I want to hand over these two children – Unmi and Habib – to their fathers. But before I do that, let me show you the woman who stole them three weeks ago in Ondo State.

“The suspect, Mary Paul, became a tenant in the compound where the children were living with their parents. She stayed for only four days before she stole the kids.

“These children were part of the 11 children we rescued a few weeks ago. These children – a boy and a girl – were stolen three weeks ago. By the grace of God, my men from the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad rescued them and arrested the suspect.

“We must preach against trafficking in human beings. Children are special gifts from God and we must work hard to protect them.

“After stealing these children in Ondo State, the suspect, who hails from Cross River State, ran to Imo State to sell them.

“The amount she sold the children will tell you that some people have sold their souls to the devil. We must keep uncovering them. I assure you that this woman will not go unpunished. We will charge her to court," the police chief mentioned in a report by Punch News.

ALSO READ: Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business

Suspect rents apartment in order to take the abductees

It was a planned move for Mary Paul who confessed that she rented an apartment in the same compound that the abductees live in order to her carry out a plan to kidnap them.

“I rented an apartment in Ondo State, in the same compound where the parents of the children were living with the sole aim of abducting Unmi and Habib," Paul tells Punch.