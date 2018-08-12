Ooni of Ife isn't getting married any time soon

news

His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife is not getting married anytime soon and the news of a proposed wedding to Temitope Adesegun has been denied.

Following reports of the monarch's proposed wedding to Adesegun, co-convener of Hope Alive, Prince Jide Fadairo has refuted the claims.

Prince Fadairo, who is the CEO of House of Oduduwa Foundation and husband of Princess Folasade, said the wedding tale is nothing but an element of farce and falsehood.

Ooni's wedding can't be done secretly - Prince Fadairo

In a statement by Prince Fadairo, the Ooni's wedding can not be done secretly.

ALSO READ: Ooni of Ife to launch book on Queen Moremi

"Ooni's marriage cannot be done secretly, it involves not only the Royal family, it involves Yoruba custom and a lot of elders and our tradition are to be taken into cognisance. Please dismiss the story, it is another fake news.

"Kabiyesi will carry every Ile-Ife's sons and daughters along whenever it's time to pick another Olori (Queen)for us. Let’s always verify the facts before sharing."

Continuing, Prince Fadairo said, "That's not on His Imperial Majesty's mind. Marriage is not something he wants to do right away. Many names have been bandied around but I can tell you they are all false, just like this case."

Further refuting the wedding tale, Prince Fadairo said the Palace notes with regret the claim and others provoking the most heated rumours of exotic voyage with the royalty and dismisses it unequivocally.