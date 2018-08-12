Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Ooni of Ife isn't getting married any time soon

Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife isn't getting married any time soon

Prince Fadairo, the Ooni of Ife's brother-in-law, said the wedding tale is nothing but an element of farce and falsehood.

  • Published:
Ooni of Ife isn't getting married any time soon play

Prince Fadairo, the Ooni of Ife's brother-in-law, said the wedding tale is nothing but an element of farce and falsehood.

(The Guardian Nigeria )

His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife is not getting married anytime soon and the news of a proposed wedding to Temitope Adesegun has been denied.

Following reports of the monarch's proposed wedding to Adesegun, co-convener of Hope Alive, Prince Jide Fadairo has refuted the claims.

Prince Fadairo, who is the CEO of House of Oduduwa Foundation and husband of Princess Folasade, said the wedding tale is nothing but an element of farce and falsehood.

Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti play

The monarch said he is unhappy with what is happening in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election and urges youths to shun violence.

(DailyPost)

 

Ooni's wedding can't be done secretly - Prince Fadairo

In a statement by Prince Fadairo, the Ooni's wedding can not be done secretly.

ALSO READ: Ooni of Ife to launch book on Queen Moremi

"Ooni's marriage cannot be done secretly, it involves not only the Royal family, it involves Yoruba custom and  a lot of elders and our tradition are  to be taken into cognisance. Please dismiss the story, it is another fake news.

"Kabiyesi will carry every Ile-Ife's sons and daughters along whenever it's time  to pick another Olori (Queen)for us. Let’s always verify the facts before sharing."

Continuing, Prince Fadairo said, "That's not on His Imperial Majesty's mind. Marriage is not something he wants to do right away.  Many names  have been bandied around but I can tell you they are all false, just like this case."

Further refuting the wedding tale, Prince Fadairo said the Palace notes with regret the claim and others provoking the most heated rumours of exotic voyage with the royalty and dismisses it unequivocally.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter...bullet
2 Quickie Crazy couple enjoy quick sex while waiting for order in eaterybullet
3 Do Me, I Do You Angry ex-minister destroys boreholes after...bullet

Related Articles

Ooni of Ife Monarch advises FG to end insecurity across Nigeria
Paul Arkwright British envoy calls for free, fair, credible, election in Ekiti
Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti and here's why
Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife to launch book on Queen Moremi
Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi urges youths to support present administration for better Nigeria
Oba Of Benin Monarch preaches peaceful coexistence among Nigerians
Adeyeye Ogunwusi Oba of Benin visits Ooni of Ife
In Osun Suspected bomb explosion rocks Ile-Ife, 1 reportedly dead
Ooni Of Ife Monarch says Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder

Metro

In Edo Magistrate, son, relation, driver die in accident at Ekpoma
Officers of the FRSC
In Ogun Accident claims 2, injures 4 at Sango-Ota
Young Kenyan had to cut off his manhood as no woman wanted him
In Jigawa Girl cuts off boy friend’s manhood
SOS Young man goes missing after leaving suicide note in Lagos