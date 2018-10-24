Pulse.ng logo
Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to Elizabeth Odunlami,

In statement, Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to Elizabeth Odunlami

He has urged the members of the public to stay calm and not believe everything they read.

  • Published:
play

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has denied promising marriage to one Enitan Odunlami and opined it a case of mistaken identity. He also sympathizes with her.

In a statement dated October 24, 2018, the Ooni of Ife, who recently married Olori Naomi Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi, denied all allegations through his Director for media & public affairs, Moses Olafare.

According to Instablog9ja, one Elizabeth Odunlami had alleged on Moday, October 22, 2018, that the Ooni met her in the United States, used her name for business and promised her marriage over the new Olori, Naomi.

play Elizabeth Odunlami allegation on Facebook (Instagram/Instablog9ja/Facebook/Elizabeth Odunlami)

 

ALSO READ: Watch Ooni of Ife's new wife, Olori Naomi in powerful palace prayer session

Ooni’s press release reads, “While we sympathise with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami (if the identity is real) who obviously has become a victim of a fraudlent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using psseudo-identities.

“Good members of the public especially ladies are hereby cautioned against communicating with anyone presenting himself to be the Ooni Ogunwusi and swiftly report such a matter or person to the relevant security agencies,” the release said.”

Pulse shall provide updates on latest developments.

