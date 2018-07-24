Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic

Man Enough? Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic

Money and good sex are some of the attributes a FUTA student expects from her man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic play

A female FUTA student has received backlash on IG following a viral video which captured her listing out features she expects from her man.

(Instablog9ja/Instagram)

A female undergraduate who cannot relate with broke guys has pointed out a list of attributes her would-be lover should possess.

She will like her interests to be good in bed and of good financial standing.

Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic play

Sex and money are some of the key features a FUTA looks out for before agreeing to date a man. (Image Used For Illustration)

(Press)

 

Her demands were made clear in a viral IG video.

"I am not broke so I cannot relate with a broke guy. Hmm?

"If you don't have what it takes to be my boyfriend, please don't ask for my number.

"You have to be able to care of me financially and on bed especially. Bed has to be contributed.

"If you are not good on bed please don't ask for my number. If you don't have money, please stay in your house," says the young lady who reportedly studies Marine Science & Technology at the Federal University of Technology in Ondo State.

 

Social media backlash

Her demands and English Language competence offered jesters an opportunity  to mock the female graduate who was dismissed as dim-witted and also lacking direction.

The lady's comment "bed has to be contributed" was a hard one to forget for observers who dragged her for the incorrect grammar and her shabby hair.

Another lady also has a bunch of demands and they are cash specific.

Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband and one of them includes one who earns a sum of N27 million as monthly income.

Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic play

This South African lady once took to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband.

They seem a lot according to comments received from some followers.

(Twitter)
 

The slay queen tweeted her requirement on Sunday, February 25, 2018. She would have her future partner who must reside in either Pretoria or Joburg own an apartment and a personal business, drive a 2-door car and must be between the 21 to 29 age group.

 

Her tweet which has gathered quite a number of attention has received over a thousand comments. Some of these saw her followers direct witty remarks at her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ungratefulness Gospel singer impregnates his pastor’s wife, runs away...bullet
2 Baddo They pay me N10,00 to kill - 20-year-old female cultistbullet
3 Power Pass Power DPO, officers harass chief magistrate, beat up...bullet

Related Articles

Locked Up Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers
Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
No Time For 'Shakara' Man closes supermarket he opened for bae who wants him no more
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money
Disgraced! Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique
Headies 2018 High-heeled shoe causes headache for slay queen who attended music event
'Konji' Hazard Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men after sex

Metro

Snapchat Queen found guilty of manslaughter after organizing her boyfriend's murder
Fatima Khan "Snapchat Queen" found guilty of manslaughter after organizing boyfriend's murder
Writing Level Assessment The young authors’ mentorship camp begins
Woman wins N500k in company's World Cup predictor raffle draw
BetKing Woman wins N500K in company's World Cup predictor raffle draw
Mother and 3 children electrocuted by high-tension cable
Shaky Wire Mother and 3 children electrocuted by high-tension cable