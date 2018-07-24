Only men who are good in bed can date this FUTA chic

news

A female undergraduate who cannot relate with broke guys has pointed out a list of attributes her would-be lover should possess.

She will like her interests to be good in bed and of good financial standing.

Her demands were made clear in a viral IG video.

"I am not broke so I cannot relate with a broke guy. Hmm?

"If you don't have what it takes to be my boyfriend, please don't ask for my number.

"You have to be able to care of me financially and on bed especially. Bed has to be contributed.

"If you are not good on bed please don't ask for my number. If you don't have money, please stay in your house," says the young lady who reportedly studies Marine Science & Technology at the Federal University of Technology in Ondo State.

Social media backlash

Her demands and English Language competence offered jesters an opportunity to mock the female graduate who was dismissed as dim-witted and also lacking direction.

The lady's comment "bed has to be contributed" was a hard one to forget for observers who dragged her for the incorrect grammar and her shabby hair.

Another lady also has a bunch of demands and they are cash specific.

Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband and one of them includes one who earns a sum of N27 million as monthly income.

The slay queen tweeted her requirement on Sunday, February 25, 2018. She would have her future partner who must reside in either Pretoria or Joburg own an apartment and a personal business, drive a 2-door car and must be between the 21 to 29 age group.

Her tweet which has gathered quite a number of attention has received over a thousand comments. Some of these saw her followers direct witty remarks at her.