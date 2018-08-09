news

Superstar actress Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde was a special guest at the 30th birthday celebration of Chief Mrs Faith Ikuku, wife of billionaire businessman Chief Micheal Ikuku.

Omotola who wore a green dress by magneticelegance and shoes from Louboutin & Sophia Webster was joined by an array top celebrities across different sectors with the likes of Tiwa Savage, kizz Daniel, Ay Makun, Igodie, Simi, Igosave, Ini Edo, Kenny Blaq, Ik Ogbonna, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Aki and Pawpaw, Klint d Drunk, Do2dtun, Harrisong, Okon, Mr Ibu, Akpororo and many others.

The event which took place on the 5th of August at KFT event Centre in Warri, also had many of Big Brother Africa 2018 house mates in attendance. The 12-hours event held Warri standstill with many stating they had not seen as many celebrities and that much entertainment and glamour in a long time.

Chief Olajide Ishola and many friends and family members attested to the humility of the couple, their love as many goodwill messages trooped in for the birthday girl. The celebrant in her response was appreciative and thanked everyone for their well-wishes and presence.

The hosts of the events were Helen Paul and Uti Nwanchukwu.

