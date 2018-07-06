Pulse.ng logo
Okada rider trash bus driver who knocked him down in gutter

Some pedestrians who tried to put an end to an intense fight between an Okada rider and a bus driver met serious resistance.

Bus driver gets trashed in gutter by Okada rider he knocked down play

Two men captured fighting each other in the gutter were adamant about letting go of themselves.

(Tori News)

An Okada rider was apparently angry in a video which captured him as he trashed a bus driver in a gutter.

A report on IG explained that the motorist knocked down the aggressor - a reason for the nasty confrontation which reportedly occurred in Oniru Estate, Lagos.

 

The pair didn't mind the pool of dirt that laid as residue in the drainage channel. It proved a difficult task for pedestrians who tried to separate them.

They were too engrossed in their hatred for one another it appeared.

This sort of rage is similar to the one nursed by an American woman who had a clash with her Nigerian housemate.

