Officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional centre

Female officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional facility

  • Published:
Officer caught having sex with prisoner in correctional centre

(MediaTakeOut)

A female corrections officer has been caught and arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activities with an inmate.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the officer was identified as Janel Sands, a 26-year-old officer with Deberry Special Needs Facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sands reportedly engaged in the sexual act with one of the facility's inmate at different occasions spanning five months.

According to an indictment obtained by Fox 17, Sands had sexual contact with the same inmate once in March and once in April before she was caught in July 2018.

The inmate Sands reportedly had sex with is assigned to the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

The correctional officer was reportedly booked into the Davidson County Jail on Thursday morning, July 26, 2018.

She has been charged with having sex with prisoners or inmates and is reportedly being held on $3,500 bond.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old juvenile rapes fellow inmate in detention center

Tennessee Department of Corrections out to prosecute Sands

Following the revelation and arrest of Sands, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, TDOC, has vowed to prosecute the correctional officer.

In a statement, the TDOC said Sands behaviour did not only violate the TDOC Code of Conduct, but it is also criminal and strictly prohibited by state and federal law.

"The safe and secure operation of prisons is key to the Department’s mission and any threat to that mission will be rooted out and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. 

"As you can see from the vigorous prosecution by the Department, this type of behavior will never be tolerated by TDOC," the statement reads in part.

