Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nursing mum and her baby drown while running from the govt

No Peace Of Mind Nursing mum and her baby drown while running from the govt

Three persons have died when their boat capsized in Lagos. They were trying to get away from government officials on a mission to evict them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nursing mum and her baby drown while running from the govt play

Three persons have been reported dead after a boat conveying them to safety capsized.

(News24)

A mother, Maoteen Yisa and her child are among three people who drowned while escaping from a government task force on the Lagos Island.

The third victim, 10-year-old Paulsu Akiyah died alongside the pair who got on a boat to evade an arrest in the Ilubirin-Oju Olokun community where they reside.

According to Punch News, the trio are among 10 persons who travelled on a boat to escape being nabbed by the Lagos State government officials.

Nursing mum and her baby drown while running from the govt play

Out of ten people who fell into deep waters when their boat capsized, only seven people were able to swim to safety. A mother, her child and a 10-year-old boy are among the casualties.

(The Guardian Nigeria)

 

While seven runners were able to swim to safety when their vehicle capsized, the deceased were not so lucky. 

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit reportedly destroyed makeshift structures put up by residents of Ilubirin-Oju Olokun when they visited on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Three weeks ago, the policemen came around 9am and said we should vacate our community. They said we were hoodlums and we said no. I told them that we were fishermen.

“Later in the night, the policemen showed up again and beat up two people who were sleeping. One of them is still in a critical condition. Property, including sacks of foodstuffs, of the residents, was taken away.

“Four days ago, the task force officials came and chased residents again. That was around 11pm.

"While some of them were running away in a boat, they had an accident. There were 10 of them in the boat; seven survived, but three died," says Simenu Peter a traditional leader who spoke to Punch on Sunday, August 20.

ALSO READ: Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters

Egun people of Lagos under attack

Maurice Fangnon, an official of the Centre for the Defence of Human Rights and Democracy in Africa thinks the Egun people, the main residents of the Ilubirin-Oju Olokun community have faced attacks for far too long.

The move to evict people living in the area is reportedly as a result of an ongoing construction by the Lagos State Government.

Nursing mum and her baby drown while running from the govt play

Sitting by the edge of a bus, an Egun man hold a cardboard carrying his feelings about the city of Lagos.

(Omoregie Osakpolor)

 

He confirms to Punch that the project began during the regime of former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

“About 80 per cent of the people in Ilubirin-Oju Olokun are Egun. They have been facing persecution for a long time now and the situation keeps getting worse.

“After successive governments tried to remove them, we took the matter up with the National Human Rights Commission and wrote petitions on the unlawful killings, forced evictions and victimisation going on.

“There is an estate being constructed by the government in the area, which started with the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, and was continued by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

"The government had chased away some of the indigenes and fenced the estate. The indigenes left behind took refuge behind the fence.

 “The bodies of the Egun lady, her baby and a 10-year-old boy were recovered from the water on Saturday, after the police attacked the community on Thursday, August 16, 2018, around 10pm,” Maurice Fangnon tells Punch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wonder Lady This young Nigerian porn star earns N100K per movie rolebullet

Related Articles

Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
Gone Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst tears
Cruel Fate Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Hero Until The End Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum
In Taraba 9 corps members drown in river while swimming

Metro

Nigerian Bloggers and Rhetorics: Which way forward? – Ade Oni
Ade Oni Nigerian Bloggers and Rhetorics: Which way forward?
FCMB promotes entrepreneurship among the youth, urge innovation
FCMB Bank promotes entrepreneurship among the youth, urge innovation
Jimmy Taylor Racist white man arrested for assault & calling a Ugandan worker n*gga
Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them
In Ogun Truck crushes motorcyclist to death