NLC strike ruins couple's plan to get married

Wedding Disappointment NLC strike ruins couple's plan to get married [Video]

A bride had a look of disappointment after getting turned away at an Ikoyi registry following the NLC strike in Lagos.

  • Published:
NLC strike ruins couple's plan to get married play

The NLC strike seemed a clog in the wheel for a couple who could not gain access to a registry for their wedding.

(BBC)

A couple looking to getting married experienced a big disappointment after getting bounced from a registry due to the NLC strike.

The groom is seen in a BBC interview as he expressed pain concerning the hiccups. He observed that the plan to get married had been something they have been working for quite some time.

ALSO READ: Couple goes ahead with wedding despite crocodile attack

In his comments captured on video, he lamented about the delay which he considers unfair having arrived at an Ikoyi registry as early as 6am.

 

