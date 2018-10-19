Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian woman seeks help as husband frames her for madness

Nigerian woman seeks help as husband tries to force her into a mental home

A woman looked scared while recording a social media live video asking for help following reports of extreme violence by her husband.

  • Published:
Nigerian woman seeks help as husband tries to force her into a mental home play

A woman claims her husband locked her up with her children while he was making efforts to send her to a psychiatric hospital.

(Facebook/Adenike Obaoye)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A Nigerian woman Adenike Obaoye is seeking help in a social media post that saw her accuse her husband Willoughby Gbolade Adeola of trying to send her to a mental home in Germany.

She also alleged domestic violence by the spouse who reportedly took her children out in the cold.

Obaoye claims her trouble started when she "became aware about the Adidas game" meant to test her loyalty. She does not think the police can help in a post she shared on Facebook.

Postby

ALSO READ: Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life

On Facebook Adenike Obaoye recorded a live video where she voiced out more about her problem.

While the clip was on she could be heard screaming as a person believed to be her husband interrupted her request for assistance.

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Wrongly Judged Uncle reportedly burns niece's face and breast in false theft accusation
Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once in a while" – Actress
Domestic Violence Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life
Severe Punishment Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed [Graphic Photo]
Child Abuse Househelp rescued from boss who has made life a living hell
Domestic Violence Lady shares bloody photos after brutal assault by boyfriend

Metro

Kasuwan Magani crisis in Kaduna state
55 killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna crisis – Police
Flop of the Week: Shomolu, Bariga & Ladi Lak youths take the L
Flop of the Week Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak youths killing for politics and cultism are stupid
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
X
Advertisement