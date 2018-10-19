Nigerian woman seeks help as husband frames her for madness

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

A Nigerian woman Adenike Obaoye is seeking help in a social media post that saw her accuse her husband Willoughby Gbolade Adeola of trying to send her to a mental home in Germany.

She also alleged domestic violence by the spouse who reportedly took her children out in the cold.

Obaoye claims her trouble started when she "became aware about the Adidas game" meant to test her loyalty. She does not think the police can help in a post she shared on Facebook.

On Facebook Adenike Obaoye recorded a live video where she voiced out more about her problem.

While the clip was on she could be heard screaming as a person believed to be her husband interrupted her request for assistance.