Nigerian woman seeks help as husband frames her for madness

A woman looked scared while recording a social media live video asking for help following reports of extreme violence by her husband.
She also alleged domestic violence by the spouse who reportedly took her children out in the cold.
Obaoye claims her trouble started when she "became aware about the Adidas game" meant to test her loyalty. She does not think the police can help in a post she shared on Facebook.
On Facebook Adenike Obaoye recorded a live video where she voiced out more about her problem.
While the clip was on she could be heard screaming as a person believed to be her husband interrupted her request for assistance.