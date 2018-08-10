Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday

news

An undergraduate of Kogi State University has been stabbed to death on his birthday.

According to Premium Times, the horrible incident took place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The undergraduate Alli Sharif had been reportedly stabbed to death with a broken bottle and bled to death around the University gate.

Eyewitness accounts say he was stabbed by a fellow student named Santa Cruise, a student of the Department of Public Administration around 4:05pm while he was trying to separate a dispute.

After Sharif died at the Good Shepherd Hospital. Ayingba, spokesperson for the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya has vowed that, “The suspect will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

Alli Sharif was a 300-Level student of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Kogi State University.