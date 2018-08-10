Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday

Eyewitnesses say the victim was trying to separate fights when he was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday play

The mantra against the advent of violence crippling Nigerian Universities

(Bully Free Workplaces)

An undergraduate of Kogi State University has been stabbed to death on his birthday.

According to Premium Times, the horrible incident took place on  Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The undergraduate Alli Sharif had been reportedly stabbed to death with a broken bottle and bled to death around the University gate.

Eyewitness accounts say he was stabbed by a fellow student named Santa Cruise, a student of the Department of Public Administration around 4:05pm while he was trying to separate a dispute.

After Sharif died at the Good Shepherd Hospital. Ayingba, spokesperson for the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya has vowed that, “The suspect will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

Alli Sharif was a 300-Level student of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Kogi State University.

