Nigerian man rants about being placed on vegetable diet(Video)

Eating healthy is a necessity and it requires making sacrifices to leave the sweeter, more enjoyable fatty foods that ultimately hamper our health. However, we can all agree that it is hard.

That sacrifice comes easy to some, while most suffer and find it hard to leave those foods.

It is reasonable. Vegetables are grossly uninteresting and very bland to eat, some of them are even bitter or tasteless, when you could be eating a full plate of pounded yam and egusi soup with stewed beef, ponmo or fish while the chicken or turkey chills on the side.

Even those ones who like eating healthy sometimes fall on their knees to down a bar of chocolate or consume a rich late of Indomie noodles with fried egg laid on it like a bedsheet.

We need to eat healthily, but for some, it is necessary to preserve their lives. Thus, the predicament of this Nigerian man, unnamed and probably in his 50s, being forced to eat healthy on a diet of vegetables, boiled egg and potatoes is understandable.

While they wanted him to lose his belly fat, he wanted to eat good food, not healthy food.

In the video, filmed in his car, the man was dressed so corporately in a tie and shirt while his ID Card hung from his neck, but he complained bitterly about his new diet while laughing sarcastically and spoke in very deep Yoruba language, lamenting his new situation and likening himself to goats - how they consume leaves.

He says, “When one is not a goat, for God sake, and one is eating grass. Can you see? All because they said I have a big belly and should reduce it.

“Just look at it. I’m consuming grass like a goat. I now used a tie (rope) around my neck like a goat. Hope I won’t turn into a goat, for God sake? The whites are unfortunate. Only God knows where they got these grasses from.

“No wonder goats eat grasses. So grasses are this sweet! Can you see? Boiled potatoes. They even added boiled potatoes. But it’s not like our own potatoes. They even included egg. They said I should be eating egg alongside potatoes for God sake.”

