Nigerian musician officially marries his guitar in Lagos

He claims music is his first love that will never break his heart so he decides to do the "most sane thing" and marry music.

Nigerian man officially marries his guitar in Lagos play

Harri Best, as he officially marries his guitar in Lagos

Last week, Pulse reported the marriage of Linda Ejiofor to the love of her life, Ibrahim Suleiman. The wedding created a raucous reception across the media and it was attended by celebrities across industries. That was relatable and dream-worthy.

Still, on the topic of weddings, media has however witnessed some of the most surprising weddings; from the man who married his fiancee’s corpse to the Delta man who married three women at the same time. 

Visual media had, however, given us cues to some wild unions from which we never took cues. One of those belonged to Coach Sue Sylvester, the hard-nosed character on hit musical TV Series, Glee who married herself.

Whatever we had seen, we hadn't witnessed anything like what Harri Best has done. Symbolisms are key to real-life concepts and the guitar symbolizes music. This is why a Nigerian singer-songwriter named Harri Best decided to marry his guitar in an actual wedding ceremony on November 28, 2018.

He claims to have married his guitar because music is his first love and the guitar represents music, He also posted a video of the ‘union’ on his Instagram page @mrharribest with the accompanying message, “Yesterday 28th Nov 2018, was a beautiful day. I married my first love, music. Music has been the biggest love of my life, even before I could speak. I would literally DIE without it in my life.

“We’ve had many ups and downs, in fact, more downs than ups. But I’m happiest when I’m with music. It makes me happy, it makes me laugh and cry. Apart from my family, it's the most important thing in my life. A close second is Manchester United, 3 friends, a dish of Jollof rice with plantain, chicken or fish.

“You may think I am crazy, but this is the most SANE THING I’VE EVER DONE! This is one marriage that definitely won’t end in a divorce. Music and I have many kids already, now we are off to make many more!”

Yesterday 28th Nov 2018,was a beautiful day.I #married my 1st #love Music.Music has been the biggest love of my life,even before i could speak.I would literally DIE without it in my life.We've had many ups and downs,in facf more downs than ups.But i'm happiest when i'm with music.It makes me happy,makes me laugh and cry.Apart from my family,its the most important thing in my life.A close second is #manchesterunited ,3 friends,a dish of Jollof rice wifh plantain,chicken or fish. You may think i am crazy,but this is the most SANE THING I'VE EVER DONE! This is one marriage that definitely wont end in a divorce.Music and i have many kids already,now we are off to make many more! #afrobeats #funk #funkopop #music #nigeria #london #britain #africa #france #wedding

May everyone reading this also find the love they need. Peace.

