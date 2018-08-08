Cultism leaves an ugly mark in Malaysia as reported confraternity violence almost leads to a death.
According to Tori NG man named Ratty, a restaurant owner in Malaysia and and an unconfirmed member of the Black Axe fraternity was attacked in his restaurant where he was cut in the stomach, leaving a huge tear with his intestines popping out.
Reports say he was immediately rushed to a hospital where his life hang by a thread.
Cultism is also menace in Nigeria. In July 2018, the Lagos State Police Command arrested 137 persons suspected to be cult members during initiation and marking of their annual ritual day.
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were arrested while celebrating 7/7 under the guise that they were having a birthday party, at different locations in Ikorodu and Ogombo areas, suburbs of Lagos.
He paraded t he suspects at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.
Edgal said t the suspects were undergoing initiation rites preparatory to unleashing mayhem on the larger society.
According to him, 17 suspected cult members were also arrested at Ogombo, Aja area of the state during initiation rites and celebration of the 7/7 date.