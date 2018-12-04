Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India

news

Some months ago, Pulse examined the drug epidemic in Nigeria, from a consumption perspective, but Nigerians have long been stakeholders of ‘Easter egging’ as drug mules in the hand-to-hand international drug trade of cocaine, heroine, and meth.

In fact, asides ‘419’ or fraud and armed robbery, cocaine trafficking as drug mules via swallowing of drug balloons with eba is an ingrained yet infamous part of Nigerian history. It grew popular in the 80s —a time which saw a rise in international trafficking of illicit drugs, and the rise of cartels like the Medellin Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel off the back of dark successes enjoyed by Italian-Americans, and Frank Lucas in the 60s and 70s and the Asian opium boom decades before the 60s.

The practice never died in Nigeria, traffickers just grew more careful as technology grew in sophistication. About two days ago, a Nigerian man was convicted for drug trafficking in Malaysia. Today, Premium Times reports via The Times of India that a Nigerian man named Olamilekan Suleiman, was arrested on Monday, December 3, 2018, by the Bund Garden police for possession of illicit drugs.

A police statement led by Inspector, Sunil Zavare, assistant inspector, Samdeep Jamdade and sub-inspector, Atul Thombre said it reveals that Suleiman was arrested because he suspiciously loitered around. When he was confronted, he reportedly gave incoherent answers, and this led to a search.

Police found cocaine and crystal meth worth Rs1.28 lakh or N46.38m on him.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian national near RTO chowk was nabbed for trying to peddle drugs, cocaine and crystal meth worth Rs1.28 lakh. He brought the drugs from Mumbai to sell them here, efforts are being made to trace the buyer.”

This comes after the Nigerian government has repeatedly warned its citizens who live in foreign countries to desist from drug trafficking.