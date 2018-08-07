Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian father beats daughter over Ghanaian boyfriend

No Love Nigerian father rough handles daughter for allegedly dating a Ghanaian boy

A father rough handles his daughter due to the country of origin of her boyfriend or so it seems.

Nigerian father rough handles daughter for allegedly dating a Ghanaian boy

Nigerian father rough handles daughter for allegedly dating a Ghanaian boy

(Kati Szilágyi/The Lily )

Who would have thought the Nigeria-Ghana rivalry would be taken so literally?

In a video obtained by Instablog9ja on Sunday, August 6, 2018, a Nigerian father was seen rough handling his daughter in Stratford, Connecticut for reportedly dating a Ghanaian boy he had reportedly warned her about.

He can be seen clearly forcing her into his Toyota Highlander SUV while saying, “get inside”.

 

The video ends when he says, “Oloriburuku omo ni o” which translates to “You are an unfortunate child”.

While we can make it about country rivalry, it could simply be about a father genuinely dissatisfied with the boy’s character itself, without any inkling on his country.

