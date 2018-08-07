Nigerian father beats daughter over Ghanaian boyfriend

news

Who would have thought the Nigeria-Ghana rivalry would be taken so literally?

In a video obtained by Instablog9ja on Sunday, August 6, 2018, a Nigerian father was seen rough handling his daughter in Stratford, Connecticut for reportedly dating a Ghanaian boy he had reportedly warned her about.

He can be seen clearly forcing her into his Toyota Highlander SUV while saying, “get inside”.

The video ends when he says, “Oloriburuku omo ni o” which translates to “You are an unfortunate child”.

While we can make it about country rivalry, it could simply be about a father genuinely dissatisfied with the boy’s character itself, without any inkling on his country.