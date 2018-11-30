Nigerian celebrities join European Union to campaign against gender-based violence

news

Nov 25th marked the beginning of the International "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" Campaign.

Many celebrities all over Nigeria have pledged their support in a trending video and are using their voice and social media platforms to raise awareness about this very important cause.

Celebrities who pledged their support included Waje, Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Rahama Sadau, kid comedian Emmauella, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Toolz, Dakore Egbuson, Omoni Oboli, Phyno, Cohbams Asuquo, Banky W, RMD, Timi Dakolo, MI, Ik Osakioduwa, Sani Danja, Ebuka and Uti Nwachukwu.

The awareness campaign is put together by European Union in Nigeria, one of the 136 EU Delegations around the world which officially represents the EUs interests in Nigeria and ECOWAS.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls around the world.

Visit their website www.herstoryourstory.ng Sign your pledge to join the campaign, share your badge and encourage your friends and family to lend their support.

If you are a victim and also seeking help you can visit the website to find a help centre near you.

#HerStoryOurStory #EU4Her @euinnigeria

