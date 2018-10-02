news

On the 3rdand 4th October 2018, at the ExCel London this week, Nigeria Investment Gateway Limited and Codub Group of Companies will together be hosting the largest Nigerian investment Expo #BONIE2018.

The Expo will be attended by more than 1,500 on the two-days and is being supported by reputable strategic partners including Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), which is the Federal Government Agency established in 1995 to promote, co-ordinate and monitor all investments in Nigeria; Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) - the foremost bilateral Chamber in Nigeria with the objective to promote trade and Investment between Nigeria and Britain since its establishment in 1977. With affiliation to the British Chambers of commerce (BCC), it gives her access to a network of 52 chambers of commerce across the UK and the commonwealth; African Foundation for Development (AFFORD); British Expertise International;

London Chamber of Commerce; Royal African Society, Kanu Heart Foundation among others.

This event will highlight the key opportunities that Nigeria, UK and international organisations of all sizes that are looking to invest, co-partner, or launch into the 200+ billion Nigerian market. You’ll gain key insight into more than 20 different industry sectors and understand how to safely evaluate the most effective route to investing or promoting your services and products into Nigeria or UK with minimal risks.

Check out more on how you can attend for FREE, hear from the 40+ expert speakers or showcase your business REGISTER YOUR PLACE(S) TODAY>> #BONIE2018

Following the recent visits to Nigeria from the leaders of the global economy ranging from President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it reiterates the massive investment opportunities that exists within Nigeria and highlights the growing interest of the European countries to expand their trade network and engage with the Nigerian economy POST BREXIT.

To gain more insight on Investment Opportunities and to understand why there is the sudden surge in interest by world leaders to invest in Nigeria you are invited to join exhibitors, investors and VIPs already registered including:

DEFRA | Govt. of the British Virgin Islands | Innovate UK | El-Rehob Consulting | CDP Partnership |

LilyFrank International | Bantuway Manufacturing | Savva & Associates | Power Traveller | Delyiks

Events Planning | Veritasi Homes | Bulu Design | Nuage Ventures | Shea Plus | Corporate Afrika |

Pyrogenesys | Bufforiginals | Brilliant Concept International | Adewale Adeyeye Architects | Food &

Tech Limited | Megistos Resources | Star Nursing & Care Services | Exodus Cars | Mega Solo Movie

Academy | Voyager | Pixcon Digital Innovations | LekkiInvest | Tidal Energy Services | Wiseway

Limited | Laura Ben Apparel | Mobinet Group Holdings | Euroaf Export Trading | Global Innovation

Fund | Linkage Business Services | AFH Wealth Management | IAS Immigration Services among

others.

Exhibitors and Sponsors will have access to our investors and ‘Deal Rooms’ and so we advise that you book available exhibitor space(s) now!

There will be plenty of advice on expanding businesses and a unique opportunity to meet genuine investors in an international environment. It is essential to come if you are looking for investment or funding for a project or business idea.

For investors, it will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors. Nigeria is Africa’s largest nation, with vast mineral resources, agriculture produce, and fantastic tourist attractions, yet still has some amazing investment opportunities.

NIGL look forward to welcoming you, along with many very high-profile invited guests, to The Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition, BONIE, at the Excel, London on the 3rd and the 4th of October.

Please visit our website for more details: www.bestofnigeria.org and you are welcome to contact our Nigeria Executive Director, Femi Omotuyi, on +234 80 2846 6236 | +234 90 9258 1222 or our UK Marketing and Business Development Director, Dee Broni on +44 7898 760 334 or email info@bestofnigeria.org

The Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition!

