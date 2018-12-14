Newborn baby kidnapped by ritualists while mother was asleep

news

Some unidentified men, suspected to be ritualists, have absconded with a 13-day old baby in Uro-Ajowa area of Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Punch reports that the incident occurred while the mother of the baby, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olomodi, was still sleeping in the early hours of Thursday.

According to a source who disclosed the incident, it is suspected that the baby was stolen for ritual purpose .

The source said, "It happened around 1 am on Thursday. The hoodlums gained entry into the house through the kitchen. After the hoodlums had abducted the baby, an elderly woman, who woke up at that time and attempted to rescue the baby, was cut with a machete by the hoodlums.

"The elderly woman's scream woke up the neighbours and the victim's mother, but the kidnappers had left. Immediately, the community members started combing the bushes but their efforts have not yielded any fruit up until now."

Police spokesperson in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, revealed that police had begun investigation on the case.