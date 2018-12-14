Pulse.ng logo
Newborn baby kidnapped by ritualists while mother was asleep

The incident occurred while the mother of the baby was still sleeping in the early hours of Thursday.

Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest play

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command has revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspected kidnapper.

(Sahara Reporters)

Some unidentified men, suspected to be ritualists, have absconded with a 13-day old baby in Uro-Ajowa area of Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Punch reports that the incident occurred while the mother of the baby, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olomodi, was still sleeping in the early hours of Thursday.

According to a source who disclosed the incident, it is suspected that the baby was stolen for ritual purpose.

The source said, "It happened around 1 am on Thursday. The hoodlums gained entry into the house through the kitchen. After the hoodlums had abducted the baby, an elderly woman, who woke up at that time and attempted to rescue the baby, was cut with a machete by the hoodlums.

"The elderly woman's scream woke up the neighbours and the victim's mother, but the kidnappers had left. Immediately, the community members started combing the bushes but their efforts have not yielded any fruit up until now."

Also Read: Yahoo boy now sees evil spirits, fire and lions in sleep after failed money ritual

Police spokesperson in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, revealed that police had begun investigation on the case.

