Nestlé: Creating shared value

news

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has been operating as one of the largest food and beverage companies in Nigeria for over 57 years. With a staff strength of over 2,200 operating in 3 manufacturing sites and 8 branch offices across the country, Nestlé, produces and markets high quality nutritious foods adapted to the needs of Nigerians.

As a business principle, Nestlé works to create value for everyone across its value chain while ensuring the success of its business and meeting shareholder expectations. This principle is called Creating Shared Value (CSV) and is embedded in the way Nestlé does business.

Below, are a few of the stories of beneficiaries of Nestlé’s CSV initiatives. You can hear their stories in their firsthand accounts.

The company remains committed to improving livelihoods in communities tied to its operations by creating opportunities for individuals and families to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Nestlé Nigeria

#thisisourjourney.

Creating Shared Value (CSV)

This is a featured post