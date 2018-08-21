news

A 25-year-old woman from Zimbabwe who had dragged her husband to a divorce court seeking separation of their marriage shook the courtroom with her revelation that, her husband has “big but useless organ”, and is not able to satisfy her sexually.

Sinqobile Sibanda must have been concealing the frustration for far too long, hence she ignored shyness and dropped the bombshell.

She said aside the sexual underperformance, 29-year-old Thando Sengwayo is also physically abusive, which she deemed as adding insult to injury.

She was quoted by iHarare as saying: “Your worship, this man has sexually abused me for a long time. He has big genitals which would make one assume it works to expectations but it’s useless. He is lazy and does one round and a short one for that matter then he sleeps.”

Meanwhile, on his side, Thando Sengwayo did not bother to redeem his image after his wife had cast a slur on his manhood. He blamed his “strenuous and physically demanding” job for the sexual underperformance.

However, fearing the court might grant his wife’s demand for divorce, he profusely pleaded for clemency, saying: “I promise this court that I will refrain from being abusive and try to be a good husband.”

Magistrate Ndumo Masuku granted Sibanda a protection order and further ordered Sengwayo to desist from abusing his wife.

Hopefully, Sinqobile Sibanda will now enjoy sexual satisfaction and will not go back to the same court to complain about her husband’s high libido.