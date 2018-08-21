Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

"My husband’s manhood is big but useless" - Furious woman

Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court

Sinqobile Sibanda said aside the sexual underperformance, 29-year-old Thando Sengwayo is also physically abusive, which she deemed as adding insult to injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My husband’s manhood is big but useless - Furious woman play

A 25-year-old woman from Zimbabwe who had dragged her husband to a divorce court seeking separation of their marriage shook the courtroom with her revelation that, her husband has “big but useless organ”, and is not able to satisfy her sexually.

Sinqobile Sibanda must have been concealing the frustration for far too long, hence she ignored shyness and dropped the bombshell.

She said aside the sexual underperformance, 29-year-old Thando Sengwayo is also physically abusive, which she deemed as adding insult to injury.

She was quoted by iHarare as saying: “Your worship, this man has sexually abused me for a long time. He has big genitals which would make one assume it works to expectations but it’s useless. He is lazy and does one round and a short one for that matter then he sleeps.”

READ MORE: "My husband wants to kill me with sex”-Woman runs to court for refuge

My husband’s manhood is big but useless - Furious woman play

Meanwhile, on his side, Thando Sengwayo did not bother to redeem his image after his wife had cast a slur on his manhood. He blamed his “strenuous and physically demanding” job for the sexual underperformance.

However, fearing the court might grant his wife’s demand for divorce, he profusely pleaded for clemency, saying: “I promise this court that I will refrain from being abusive and try to be a good husband.” 

Magistrate Ndumo Masuku granted Sibanda a protection order and further ordered Sengwayo to desist from abusing his wife.

Hopefully, Sinqobile Sibanda will now enjoy sexual satisfaction and will not go back to the same court to complain about her husband’s high libido.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's...bullet

Related Articles

Blasphemy? “Religion spoilt my life, f**k Jesus” – Porn star blames Jesus for losing his cars
High Libido "My husband wants to kill me with sex”-Woman runs to court for refuge
Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church member after private jet birthday gift
Determination Man employed as cleaner in aircraft rises to become captain after 24 years
Condemnable Act Father, uncle and his friend heartlessly rape lesbian daughter

Metro

Father caught having sex with son
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Man's corpse recovered in Abuja Building Collapse disaster
Abuja Building Collapse Man's corpse recovered in Friday's disaster
Man kills his brothers after family meeting
'Kolomental' Man kills his brothers after family meeting
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals