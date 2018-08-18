Pulse.ng logo
My 13-year-old daughter's beauty made me sleep with her - Dad

Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for sleeping with her

Eshiet narrated how he has been sleeping with his daughter in the last three years after he deflowered her.

A 53-year-old man has blamed his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for sleeping with her for three years.

The man, Promise Eshiet, made the sterling confession to an Ogba Chief Magistrate Court on Friday, August 17, 2018.

In his confession, Eshiet narrated how he has been sleeping with his daughter in the last three years.

The 53-year-old also told the court that he deflowered his daughter at the age of 10 in 2015 and has been sleeping with her since.

The prosecutor, Christopher John, said Eshiet's daughter reported her father to the authorities after she got tired of the trauma.

ALSO READ: Man who rapes 6-yr-old daughter blames it on wife's absence

John said the defendant's report also led to the arrest of her father before she was rescued and sent to protective custody for rehabilitation. 

The Presiding Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, ordered Eshiet to be remanded in prison pending the response of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.

Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years

In Sagamu, Ogun State, a lady has been forced to report her father to the police after eight years of having sex with her.

According to police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect Julius Ochim began having sexual intercourse with the victim shortly after his wife's passing in the year 2009.

The police rep confirmed that Ochim who is 45 years old, started having issues with his daughter as soon as she revealed interest to marry a love interest.

