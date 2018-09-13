Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Murdered woman found on tree after 6 months of pregnancy

Evil World Murdered woman found on tree after 6 months of pregnancy

A murder case has been opened following the death a nurse in South Africa. She was found dead while hanging on a tree.

  • Published:
Murdered woman hangs from tree with 6 months pregnancy play

A nurse has been found dead while hanging on a tree. She is suspected to have been murdered.

(LIB)

In Johannesburg, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman Nelisa Cele has been found murdered on a tree. She was reportedly pregnant for six months before her passing.

A tourist who was busy exploring the country reportedly discovered her corpse while taking pictures and documenting birds.

Murdered woman found on tree after 6 months of pregnancy play

A tourist discovered the corpse of nurse, Nelisa Cele while taking pictures of birds.

(Getty Images)

 

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a spokesperson for the police confirms that her remains was seen on Friday, September 7, 2018. This was gathered in a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

LIB reveals that signs of assault were obvious on the body of the deceased. A murder case has been opened in connection with her death but no suspect has been arrested.

"The murder of a healthcare workers is always a sad day for us‚ because these are people who are tasked to do the Lord’s work‚ which is to save lives and bring healing to those who are ailing.

"These incidents are therefore extremely concerning. There is just no place for brutal incidents such as this one in our society.

“It is unacceptable‚ and we call on law enforcement authorities to do everything in their power to bring the responsible person(s) to book.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time‚ and would also like to urge anyone who might have information regarding this murder to come forward and alert law enforcement authorities," says Sibongiseni Dhlomo reportedly a healthcare official in South Africa.

A tourist discovered the corpse of nurse, Nelisa Cele while taking pictures of birds. play

While the police opened a murder case following the death of Nelisa Cele, her family have fixed a day for her burial.

(Paired Life)

 

According to reports, a funeral service for the deceased will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancybullet

Related Articles

Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Revenge Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation
Wicked World How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers
Ready To Carry Out Threat Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time
The End 3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed
Disturbed Teen 14-year old boy rapes, murders 83-year old woman in US
Desperate For Wealth 3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money
The Punisher Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station

Metro

Schoolgirl sweats blood while reading for exam
'Efiko' Schoolgirl sweats blood from eyes while reading for exam
E-commerce 5 simple steps to making profits through online trading
Woman complains of hell living with devilish husband
Tired Of Life Woman complains of hell living with devilish husband
26-year-old undergraduate climbs mast to protest over poor economy in Abuja
In Abuja 26-year-old undergraduate climbs mast to protest over poor economy