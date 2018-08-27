Pulse.ng logo
Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion

Risky Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion

A mum takes her daughter to see an unlicensed doctor for abortion who operates without a staff.

  • Published:
Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion

A suspected quack doctor reportedly operates without a medical staff.

(Graphic Online)

In Ghana, the police have arrested Kenneth Kwarteng, a quack doctor for performing an abortion on a 17-year-old girl. The latter is handed over to the fake physician by her mother.

Many reports confirm that the suspect operates from a health facility identified as the Obaahemaa Memorial Clinic.

A man has toyed with his freedom after performing an abortion on a 17-year-old girl.

A man has toyed with his freedom after performing an abortion on a 17-year-old girl.

(Christian Headlines)

 

Kwarteng who goes by different names has been apprehended by the police, as well as Ghana's Dental and Medical Council.

"From our investigations, we found that the man mainly did illegal abortions although if anyone visited with a headache or any other condition he treated them, but his speciality was illegal abortions," says Dr. Divine Banyubala, the Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council while briefing journalists.

ALSO READ: SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant

The police in Ghana have captured a man accused of performing an abortion on a teenager.

The police in Ghana have captured a man accused of performing an abortion on a teenager.

(Adom Online)

 

His comments are captured in a report published by Graphic Online today, August 27, 2018.

Kenneth Kwarteng reportedly renders his services without any nurses, laboratory technicians or physician assistants.

