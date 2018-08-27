Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion

news

In Ghana, the police have arrested Kenneth Kwarteng, a quack doctor for performing an abortion on a 17-year-old girl. The latter is handed over to the fake physician by her mother.

Many reports confirm that the suspect operates from a health facility identified as the Obaahemaa Memorial Clinic.

Kwarteng who goes by different names has been apprehended by the police, as well as Ghana's Dental and Medical Council.

"From our investigations, we found that the man mainly did illegal abortions although if anyone visited with a headache or any other condition he treated them, but his speciality was illegal abortions," says Dr. Divine Banyubala, the Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council while briefing journalists.

His comments are captured in a report published by Graphic Online today, August 27, 2018.

Kenneth Kwarteng reportedly renders his services without any nurses, laboratory technicians or physician assistants.