A mechanic discovers a baby girl in a car boot infested with maggots. Her mum reportedly kept her there causing her to have mental challenges.
According to AFP, the victim identified as Serena was kept in the vehicle until she was two years old.
More reports confirm that a mechanic made the discovery when she took the car for repair.
The baby who is now 7 years old and in foster care was found naked and dehydrated in the vehicle.
As a result of the experience, she has developed a mental illness which includes Autism reported to be irreversible.
Cruz's other children were however raised perfectly according to AFP.