Mum sent to jail for keeping own baby in a boot filled with maggots

A mechanic discovers a baby girl in a car boot infested with maggots. Her mum reportedly kept her there causing her to have mental challenges.

  • Published:
Mum sent to jail for keeping own baby in a boot filled with maggots play

A mother is accused of hiding her daughter in a car boot for a period of two years.

(BBC News)

In France, a Portuguese-born mother of four Rosa Maria Da Cruz, has been sentenced to five years in jail for keeping her daughter in car boot filled with maggots.

According to AFP, the victim identified as Serena was kept in the vehicle until she was two years old.

More reports confirm that a mechanic made the discovery when she took the car for repair.

ALSO READ: Mum attempts to drown her daughter to punish baby daddy

The baby who is now 7 years old and in foster care was found naked and dehydrated in the vehicle.

As a result of the experience, she has developed a mental illness which includes Autism reported to be irreversible.

Cruz's other children were however raised perfectly according to AFP.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

