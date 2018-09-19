Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas

news

The Christmas holiday is three months away and a 28-year-old mother, Oluchi Mba, is aware of this. She reportedly sold her 7-day-old baby for N350,000 in order to raise money for the end of the year celebration.

A 55-year-old woman Edith Obiakor has been confirmed to be the buyer in a deal struck in Anambra State.

According to the Southern City News, Obiakor also sold the baby to another client for a sum of N650,000. The mum Oluchi Mba was reportedly excited when she spoke to a private source concerning her plans for Christmas.

“We were together one Sunday and she was boasting about how she would celebrate this year’s Christmas in grand style.

“I told her that it was too early to plan for Christmas now, but she kept on boasting and saying she would want to have fun during the season.

"I didn’t know she was planning to sell her own child. This is terrible,” The Southern City News gathers from the source.

Policemen in Anambra have their sights set on arraigning the suspects at a court as soon as investigations has been concluded.

Its spokesperson Haruna Mohammed also told Punch News that the baby sold was a still-born. He gathered this in a confession given by Oluchi Mba.