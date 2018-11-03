MTNF scholarship alumni appreciates ICT company’s impact in their lives

news

“The greatest gift in life is the gift of friendship and I have received it “ that is a famous quote by Hubert Humphrey.

This same quote was what Victor Musa; an MTNF Scholarship Alumnus made reference to during the Alumni induction of the 2018 set of the scholarship scheme.

Victor who is a now a youth corp member in the federal capital territory, Abuja is a beneficiary of the MTNF scholarship scheme.

During the induction and award of scholarship ceremony which took place in Abuja, Victor who was asked to share his success story with the new awardees of the scholarship program revealed he had found a life long friend in MTN as they literally helped him through school with the funds he was given for books, feeding and tuition.

He recalled how difficult it was for him to transport himself from Ilorin to Lagos to write the qualifying exams some few years back. in fact, he had to sleep in a warehouse on arriving Lagos just so he could write the exam.

Victor passed and after that he started to receive his scholarship allowance yearly which helped him complete his education and now he is a corp member serving in one of the top tier oil companies in Abuja.

Victor attributed his achievements to MTN and stated that the brand is more than a company to him, they are his friend and he will cherish that friendship for a long time.

Another Alumni of the scholarship scheme at the Owerri induction, Gbenga who is visually impaired said MTN taught him a vital life lesson which is that his physical condition should not be a barrier to achieving his dreams and for that he will forever be grateful as his life has changed dramatically ever since MTN decided to invest in his education.

Akpologun Jude Oyime a graduate of computer engineering from the university of Benin also had this to say: “MTNF has come to stay in Nigeria, I am very happy to be a beneficiary and now an alumnus of MTNF. This scheme has been helpful and supportive to me and also my family during my studies in and out of school, I am forever grateful to MNTF and if I am opportuned to payback I will joyously do that a million fold. Please MTN Nigeria keep up with the good works, God will surely lift you higher”.

Another beneficiary, Adigun Fatima Bolajoko, a graduate of electrical electronics engineering from FUTMinna had this to say “The MTNF scholarship scheme has changed a lot of lives, mine inclusive. I’ve been so honored to be a scholar and now an alumnus. Being part of the scheme pushed me a lot harder and encouraged me to set and achieve my goals. It has been a stepping stone and I have the incentive to strive for greater heights. I’d like to encourage other students and graduates out there not to relent in their hard work and not to give up on their dreams because u never know how far you can go until you try. Thanks to MTN, thank you MTNF, thanks for being my greatest connect."

Since the turn of the year, a total of 1,164 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students in various educational institutions across the country and over eight thousand scholarships worth more than 1.6 billion Naira have also been awarded to students since MTN foundation launched the scheme in 2011