MTNF graduates MUSON's next generation of music superstars

This year’s graduation ceremony of the MTNF/MUSON Scholar’s Programme was exciting for all who attended as they witnessed the release of this new breed of music.

Monday the 9th and Tuesday the 10th July 2018, were remarkable days for MTN Foundation and  MUSON school of music as they held their 11th graduating concert and ceremony for graduating students of the scholar’s Programme at the full to capacity hall at the MUSON center Lagos island.

This year’s graduation ceremony of the MTNF/MUSON Scholar’s Programme was exciting for all who attended as they witnessed the release of this new breed of music and musical experts to the world.

The event which started on Saturday the 30th of June with an Opera presentation of the “Yeomen of the Guards” continued on Monday the 2nd of July with the Band & Orchestra concert before the final Graduation Concert on Monday the 9th of July and the Graduation Ceremonyon Tuesday the 10th of July, 2018. The ceremony saw a massive audience made up of enthusiastic guests, parents, guardians, friends and relatives of the graduating students and music lovers turn up for the occasion.

The Agip Recital hall which was the venue, was filled to capacity with some people requiring more seats and just hanging around to catch a glimpse, while others jostled to get a feel of the performances from the aisles and the entrances all for the sake of watching the grand performance of this year’s graduating set.

The MTN Foundation Scholars’ Programme in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria is targeted at students with a flair for music, and it provides them the opportunity to acquire qualitative music education. The foundation offers stipends directed at the students which provides allocation to cover transportation, textbooks, and tuition for the duration of the 2 year diploma course in music.

 

