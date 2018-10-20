Pulse.ng logo
MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens train to the New Africa Shrine

The play, which tells the story of legendary musical icon and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti, reveals the sensational life of the Queens of Kalakuta and unmasks common misconceptions about them.

MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens train to the New Africa Shrine

MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens train to the New Africa Shrine

(MTN)

The Musical “Fela and The Kalakuta Queens” is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with.

The play, which tells the story of legendary musical icon and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti, reveals the sensational life of the Queens of Kalakuta and unmasks common misconceptions about them.

After an impressive show earlier in the year at the Ultra-modern Terra Kulture, the play sponsored by information and telecommunication company MTN, made its debut at the esteemed Africa Shrine on Sunday the October 14, 2018.

The ICT company in the last few years has supported causes that seek to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage. A recent example is the just concluded African Drum Festival in Ogun state which is geared towards promoting cultural orientation among Nigerians and also support talent and creativity.

The story of Fela and his Kalakuta Queens is a compelling musical about the honest and selfless love the icon had with his dancers(Queens) who left their homes to follow him, believing in his vision of building a better community through arts and music; an attribute we all need to imbibe in the Nigeria of today.

After a successful run in Lagos, the highly acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened at the new Africa Shrine , on Sunday the 14th of October 2018., courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP).

Despite the unmeasurable value that can be attributed to arts and culture, over the years we have seen a steady decline in its promotion in Nigeria and this can be attributed in some part to Westernization and the fact that arts and culture has been relegated to the background in the school curriculum.

However the situation is gradually improving with brands like MTN consciously taking steps to reinstall and inspire interest in the learning of arts and culture.

The ICT company’s Foundation, in the last few years has supported causes that aim to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage.

The Foundation’s Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi OFR, Mni, at the opening show said, “ MTN Foundation, through its different activities seeks to bring out the best of Nigeria.  Promoting arts and culture, for MTN, is bringing to the fore our rich cultural diversity. We’re very proud of Fela and The Kalakuta Queens and the amount of amazing talents the production exudes.”

The Foundation has continued to express its support for Nigeria’s artistic and culture through commitments like Saro … the musical, Waka … the musical, amongst others. All geared towards promoting cultural orientation among the youths and to enhance talent and creativity.

