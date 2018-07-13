news

Friday, July 6, 2018, wasn’t an ordinary day for the students of the Obafemi Awolowo University. It was a day for the students to learn from those who had made it! The MTN Pulse Talk series posters around campus (which was part of the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion) boasted of talks with Business and Life Strategist, Steve Harris and award winning make-up artist, Bimpe Onakoya.

The MTN Pulse Talk Series delivered everything and even more! It showed all of what MTN Pulse stands for and more - a community of bold, young, like-minded people who are not afraid to express themselves.

Steve Harris started his session by prostrating. Apparently, it’s tradition to respect the students before speaking to them at the Oduduwa Hall, OAU, and as he got up, the Pulse talk took off instantly. He told his story - the two time college dropout, who had gone from beneath ground zero to a 100%. He even dropped a few lines for the guys, to learn to ‘toast’ their babes!

Bimpe Onakoya, Award winning makeup artist and Artistic Director, Maybelline Newyork, Nigeria, got emotional when she took the stage as she had started her university education at the School. She explained the reason behind her dry voice - nervousness. Her story was “From Ondo to the world”. The Ondo babe who came from absolutely nothing but with “consistency, diligence and passion”, Maybelline Newyork found her out and her life had changed forever.

To listen to people who had gone through the same things some of the students were going through was the clincher. You could see it on their faces, that Pulse Talk Series would sit with them for a long time and change the lives of some.

When Steve Harris encouraged the students not to fit themselves into boxes but rather tell the people around them, “Give me time, I’ll show you,”, you could see the conviction on their faces. The world is not ready for what those students are about to unleash.

We can’t talk about the Pulse Talk Series and not speak of the MTN Pulse District that was right outside the Oduduwa Hall. The District was the home to fun and enjoyment; where the Noiseless party was the rave. Students went to the District en masse in between each motivating Pulse Talk session, to get a taste of jamming to best songs, right in the middle of the campus yet no one could hear!

Now we are waiting anxiously for the next campus the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion will take over. Where to next?

