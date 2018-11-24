MTN and Arsenal partner to bring coaching clinic to Lagos

news

Where were you during the last weekend in October? Probably looking forward to the weekend lineup of exciting soccer matches or just resting and indeed observing the weekend.

This wasn’t the case for the participants of the MTN Arsenal football clinic as they were given a comprehensive crash course on everything football thanks to the experts from Arsenal Football Club in England including Head Coach of Arsenal Soccer School, Simon Mcmanus and hosts, telecommunication giant, MTN.

Participants had the opportunity to sit down and ask questions of the Arsenal team who were on hand to give insights from their massive footballing knowledge, the team which included Arsenal legend and member of the ‘invincible’ team of 2004 who went all the way including clinching the English Premier League title of that year Lauren Etame.

The coaching clinic which took place between Friday the 26th and Sunday the 28th of October at the Legacy pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, was a truly extensive one, as participants were put through the educational part of the beautiful game of football in the classroom as well as execution and actualisation of lessons taught on the field of play.

Following the end of each day’s football clinic, participants from the different modules were given certificates of participation commemorating their hard work and dedication ensuring they left with smiles on their faces.

All we can say at this point, is a big thank you to the coaches who came all the way from their London base to willfully and positively impact on the participants of the 2018 MTN Arsenal football clinic and the facilitators of the fun and exhilarating experience MTN, who have always shown support for the nations number 1 sport through the years. We look forward to being part of another great experience next time.

