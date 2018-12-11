MPs secretly filmed having sex in bathroom

news

Italian MPs have been secretly filmed having sex in a bathroom at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

The naughtiness, which was captured with a smartphone, involved MPs from the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega Nord, suggesting that the coalition partners aren't only close in the professional sense, RT reports, citing Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

“Obviously we know their names," the newspaper wrote. "We are not releasing them because privacy is a right."

According to RT, the director of Il Tempo newspaper, Franco Bechis, also stayed quiet, but did say the MPs are “tall and beautiful,” and that everyone knows their names.

While some might say that having sex on the taxpayer's watch should be condemned, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ettore Rosato of the Democratic Party, seemed absolutely fine with the restroom rendezvous, saying it meant his party's rivals were using their time more wisely than usual. “Finally, a good way to use the time in here,” he said.