Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

MPs secretly filmed having sex in bathroom

MPs secretly filmed having sex in bathroom

The naughtiness, which was captured with a smartphone, involved MPs from the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega Nord, suggesting that the coalition partners aren't only close in the professional sense.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Italian MPs have been secretly filmed having sex in a bathroom at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

READ MORE: Man proposes to fiancée with the ring hiding “in his penis”

The naughtiness, which was captured with a smartphone, involved MPs from the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega Nord, suggesting that the coalition partners aren't only close in the professional sense, RT reports, citing Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

“Obviously we know their names," the newspaper wrote. "We are not releasing them because privacy is a right."

According to RT, the director of Il Tempo newspaper, Franco Bechis, also stayed quiet, but did say the MPs are “tall and beautiful,” and that everyone knows their names.

READ MORE: Food prepared in non-stick utensils causes small and short penis – Research

While some might say that having sex on the taxpayer's watch should be condemned, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ettore Rosato of the Democratic Party, seemed absolutely fine with the restroom rendezvous, saying it meant his party's rivals were using their time more wisely than usual. “Finally, a good way to use the time in here,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Father insists man marries corpse of daughter he murderedbullet
2 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
3 Chimamanda says trans-women are not womenbullet

Related Articles

Meet the man who ‘sells orgasm’ to women whose partners are weak in bed

Metro

Rio Ferdinand and Guinness world record holder play football in Lagos
Rio Ferdinand and Guinness world record holder play football in Lagos
UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta
UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta
Pastor arrested for defiling church member's twin daughters
54-yr-old Pastor arrested for raping church member's 12-yr-old twin daughters
Smarter cities for better life
X
Advertisement