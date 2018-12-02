Pulse.ng logo
Mother of 3 indulges in robbery to survive after husband abandons her

With three children to cater for, a woman opts to become a thief to be able to make a living. Her run came to end after a member of her gang killed a robbery victim.

  • Published:
A Special Intelligence Response Team from the IGP's office put an end to the activities of suspected robbers after several complaints by their victims.

(Tori)

A dangerous female armed robber Precious Okoye has confirmed that she went into a life of crime after getting abandoned by her husband.

In a report by the New Telegraph, the mother of three also identified as 'Angel', got introduced to a gang in Rivers State while seeking help from a would-be gang member.

The thirst for robbery grew in her after her first robbery mission.

"I used to sell drugs at Rossrous Hotel. I have three children. One day, my husband left us with N1,000 and went to Lagos State.

"I met Emeka and he promised to introduce me to a business. Emeka knew I was poor and I ended up following them to a robbery operation. I followed them to a house at Bolingo Road in Igurita.

"We stole household items like generator, stabilizer, Home Theatre, Plasma TV and Gotv decoder. The gang sold the Plasma TV for N20,000 and the DVD for N2,000.

"I was given N500 as my share of the money. After we went for the second operation, I asked Emeka to allow me keep the things we stole for the gang and he agreed.

"But I later took them all and refused to give them anything, Emeka fought with me but I didn’t listen to him," Angel tells the New Telegraph.

The attention of the police was directed to the robber and her gang following several petitions directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris by numerous victims.

During one of the gang's robbery operations, a golfer identified as Usman Zabadi was killed by a member of the group.

The New Telegraph identifies the killer as 22-year-old Oliver Nwokocha who was also lured into crime due to challenges after his uncle died.

His passing generates into a communal feud that introduced Nwokocha to his first experience with a gun.

The youth alongside 25-year-old Precious Okoye, are both members of a 7-man gang arrested after the intervention of of the IGP's Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

