Mortuary staff arrested for losing a corpse put under their care

The police have arrested six persons while conducting an investigation over a mutilated corpse.

Two mortuary staff reportedly gave a corpse to a wrong person and employs gravediggers to help exhume the body after it had been buried.

Two mortuary staff have been arrested by the police in Lagos alongside four other accomplices identified as gravediggers.

They are suspected of mutilating a corpse kept for preservation at the  St. Raphael Divine Mercy Specialist Hospital in Ikorodu.

According to many reports, the suspects are identified as Michael Olusegun and Olusesi Owamade who were apprehended with five gravediggers, Razaki Abesopiti, Okeowo Kazeem, Babatunde Giwa, Ade Aliu and Musiliu Yakubu.

The second group reportedly work at the at Sabo cemetery also located in Ikorodu.

One other gravedigger identified as Anifowoshe is currently on the run says Lagos State Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal who reported about the arrests on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

His men took action against the suspects following a complaint by Anthony Lawani reportedly the sibling of a deceased  Mary Ehinlaiye, 51, identified as the corpse.

"Based on the complaint, I directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at St. Raphael’s Devine Mercy Specialist Hospital Mortuary along Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, for preservation.

"However, one Olusesi Owamade, aged 41 years, a mortuary attendant, with the approval of his supervisor, Michael Olusegun, aged 65 years, erroneously released the corpse to another family.

"When the relations of the deceased woman came for the release of the corpse for burial, it was nowhere to be found. At this juncture, it dawned on the mortuary attendants that they had released the corpse to the wrong persons.

"To recover the corpse, five gravediggers working at Sabo Cemetery, Ikorodu were contracted by the mortuary attendants to exhume the corpse for onward handover to its owners".

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse.

