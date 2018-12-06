Mortuary attendants for steal dead woman's wrists and heart

news

Over a few weeks, Pulse has reported several cases of ritual-related killings, chief of which involved the repeated incidents at Delta State University, Abraka. Elozino Ogege, for example, had her breasts, tongue and eyes cut off, while her dead body was only discovered three days after she went missing.

This time, three mortuary attendants; 65-year-old Micheal Olusegun; 41-year-old Oluseyi Olamade; and 45-year-old Adetunji Aliyu have been arrested as suspects in the mutilation of a dead woman’s body. They allegedly cut off both wrists and the heart of one deceased 51-year-old Mary Ehinlaiye on November 16, 2018. Her body was deposited at the morgue, St. Raphael Divine Mercy Hospital in Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to Wuzup Naija, they were arraigned before the Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Police Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, stood informed the court of the details of the matter. The suspects have however pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them.

Unuigbe told the Court that one Anthony Lawani complained to the police that his sister, 51-year-old Mary Ehinlaiye's body, was missing.

Unuighe said, “My Lord, the complainant had gone to the mortuary to collect his sister’s body for burial but the attendants could not present the body to him.

“It was later discovered that they had exchanged the body for another one and the family of the other deceased had buried his sister as their own.

“They secretly went to the mortuary and exchange the corpses and tried to return her to her brother without two wrists and a heart.

“Fortunately, Lawani discovered the missing parts and drew the attention of the police to the situation.”

The offence committed by the suspects contravenes the provisions of sections 165 (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended) which punish criminal conspiracy respectively. Section 165 (b) carries a maximum punishment of five years imprisonment while 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The suspects have been admitted to bail of N500,000 each with two sureties required in like sum by Chief Magistrate Peter Ojo. One of those sureties, however, has to be a blood relation.

The matter has been adjourned till January 30, 2019, for hearing.