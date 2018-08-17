Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Monkey 47 Schwarzald gin launches in Nigeria

Monkey 47 Handcrafted gin launches in Nigeria

Monkey 47 is loved by Aficionados, bartenders and connoisseurs around the world, and now in Nigeria, who have come to appreciate the incredible complexity and harmony of Monkey 47.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

From the tranquil Black Forest valley, Monkey 47 has arrived in Nigeria! The handcrafted gin that fuses British traditions, the exoticism of India and the purity and originality of the Black Forest launched to a very exclusive crowd at Alara multi-concept store.

play
 
play
play

Kresan Naidu, Monkey 47 Brand Ambassador welcomed guests to an immersive brand experience as he shared the journey of Monkey 47, a gin distilled from 47 predominantly unusual but regional botanicals such as lingonberries and blended with natural spring water. Monkey 47 is loved by Aficionados, bartenders and connoisseurs around the world, and now in Nigeria, who have come to appreciate the incredible complexity and harmony of Monkey 47.

play
play
play
play

 

Certainly not just another gin, with a third of its ingredients originating from the Black Forest, guests enjoyed five specially curated cocktails including the signature cocktail called Monkey See Monkey Do (Monkey 47 gin, Elderberry, Jasmne Tea, Citrus and Aquafaba) created by award winning mixologist, Kurt Schlechter.

play
play
play
play

 

A great deal of care and attention to detail went into the Monkey’s classic good looks, as the Monkey 47 bottle, which is custom-made for Black Forest Distillers, represents the rebirth of an old pharmacy decanter. Providing the  finishing touch is a custom metal ring that marks the Monkey as a true species rara. It is with this same precision and attention to detail that the recreation of the Black Forest was created at Alara multi-concept store to bring the Monkey 47 experience to gin lovers who attended the event.

play
play

 

 

See all the photos here:

play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play

 

play
play
play
play

 

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
2 Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wifebullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Burna Boy Singer, Pretty Boy D-O, Efe Oraka light up 'The Building' at Jameson Connects Abuja
Innocent Idibia Nigerian music legend tells Africa’s youth to join the fight against corruption
Heineken How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight
Heineken 3 places to visit when bitten by the travel bug
Spectranet World Cup Promo: Brand rewards final batch of winners
Heineken Brand’s 192 countries campaign closes in on 1 billion impressions
Jameson The most distruptive brand experience comes to Abuja
Arla Foods Dano Milk officially enters the Guinness World Records
Heineken Beer brand hosts Latino themed world parties series [PHOTOS]
Michael O. Singer introduces #Umbrelladancechallenge, set to give away $1000 to lucky fans

Metro

WorldRemit Payment platform partners with Arsenal FC for exclusive new African Coaching Programme
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo to continue for another 30 days
Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering
Too Little Bus preacher angry at passengers who donated N4 as offering
Daring Mufasa 2 adventurous men put their lives on the line to prank hungry lions