From the tranquil Black Forest valley, Monkey 47 has arrived in Nigeria! The handcrafted gin that fuses British traditions, the exoticism of India and the purity and originality of the Black Forest launched to a very exclusive crowd at Alara multi-concept store.

Kresan Naidu, Monkey 47 Brand Ambassador welcomed guests to an immersive brand experience as he shared the journey of Monkey 47, a gin distilled from 47 predominantly unusual but regional botanicals such as lingonberries and blended with natural spring water. Monkey 47 is loved by Aficionados, bartenders and connoisseurs around the world, and now in Nigeria, who have come to appreciate the incredible complexity and harmony of Monkey 47.

Certainly not just another gin, with a third of its ingredients originating from the Black Forest, guests enjoyed five specially curated cocktails including the signature cocktail called Monkey See Monkey Do (Monkey 47 gin, Elderberry, Jasmne Tea, Citrus and Aquafaba) created by award winning mixologist, Kurt Schlechter.

A great deal of care and attention to detail went into the Monkey’s classic good looks, as the Monkey 47 bottle, which is custom-made for Black Forest Distillers, represents the rebirth of an old pharmacy decanter. Providing the finishing touch is a custom metal ring that marks the Monkey as a true species rara. It is with this same precision and attention to detail that the recreation of the Black Forest was created at Alara multi-concept store to bring the Monkey 47 experience to gin lovers who attended the event.

