Mob catches up with man on a mission to deliver stolen underwear

A suspected ritualist confesses to a mob his role helping another to steal used underwear.

  Published:
Mob catches up with man on a mission to deliver stolen underwear play

A suspected underwear thief shows remorse after a mob catches him with stolen underwear.

A mob has caught up with a man reportedly carrying stolen underwear.

In a video he is interrogated by a crowd and confirms to them his intention to deliver the items to a person identified as "Alhaji".

The scene is captured in Edo State according to an IG video.

In the clip, the suspected ritualist, already with bad bruises on his face, appeared willing to open up while the mobsters questioned him.

