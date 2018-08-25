news

Seven weeks after four-year-old Elo Ogidi went missing during a church service at the Christ Embassy, she has been found in Benin, Edo state.

According to a report by Punch, the young Ogidi was found in an orphanage in Benin after she was kidnapped on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

The news was reportedly confirmed by the young girl's dad, Okpogene Ogidi, who said some suspects were also arrested.

Missing girl's dad says daughter was found in orphanage

Okpogene Ogidi, father of the missing four-year-old informed the media that his daughter was found in an orphanage in Benin, Edo State.

He said, “She was found in Benin. We are going to pick her at the Edo State Police Command on Saturday (today). She was found in an orphanage. After it was reported in the media, somebody identified her and informed me.

“The police were alerted and she was found at the orphanage this evening (Friday). We are very excited. I don’t have more details for now. I will get back to you.”

Four-year-old girl goes missing during Sunday service

Elo reportedly went missing from the Christ Embassy in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, during a church service on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

The young Elo had attended the church service with her parents and their housemaid before she went missing.

Elo went missing during the church’s children thanksgiving service when she was believed to be with the family's maid.

It was also reported that the maid had gone to get Elo and her two siblings some slices of cake shared at the thanksgiving, but did not meet the girl on her seat when she returned.

Elo was also reported to have been last seen with a woman taking her away during the service.

The case was reported at the Alausa Police Station and was later transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.