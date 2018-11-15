Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral

Malusi Gigaba has reportedly accused the South Africa's security services of hacking his phone and releasing the 13-second video.
Malusi Gigaba, according to the BBC, has accused the South Africa's security services of hacking his phone and releasing the 13-second video.
The news website reported that a statement from the presidency said Gigaba, a senior member of the governing African National Congress (ANC) - was "stepping aside for the sake of our country and the movement to which he belongs".
Prior to the resignation, the embattled 47-year-old minister had been hit with other controversies following which many anticorruption activists and opposition parties called on Cyril Ramaphosa to sack him.
Earlier, reports say he was accused of using his roles in various ministerial portfolios to assist the controversial Gupta business family form India which was widely linked to several corruption scandals under ex-President Jacob Zuma's administration.
Although Gigaba and other parties denied the allegations, some individuals and civil society groups as well as opposition parties thought he was not fit to hold a ministerial position.