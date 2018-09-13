Pulse.ng logo
Midnight attack leaves 6 persons dead in Zamfara — Police

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Thursday.

Midnight attack leaves 6 persons dead in Zamfara — Police

The police in Zamfara have confirmed that bandits attacked and killed six persons in the early hours of Wednesday in Badarawa village of Shinkafi Local Government area of Zamfara.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

He said that the Police received a distress call from the village at about 12.15 a.m. and quickly mobilized security to the area.

He said that a combined team of the police and soldiers on operation in the area, moved in immediately.

He, however, said that due to the bad terrain of the area, the bandits had fled before the arrival of the Police.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm to you that six persons were killed while 10 others were injured and both the dead and the injured were taken to the hospital. ”

The police image maker said that those killed were identified as members of the affected community.

At the moment, he said, the patrol team wass combing the affected area to arrest the bandits and appealed to members of the community and its environs to inform the nearest security post of any suspicious movement.

NAN, however, reports that when the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, visited the village on condolence, members of the community said 11 were killed and 24 were injured and hospitalized. 

