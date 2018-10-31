Pulse.ng logo
Midea electronics Nigeria at Lagos International Trade Fair 2018

Speaking about the event, the Brand and Marketing Manager at Somotex, Mr. Seyi Oduwaye explained the choice of Lagos International Trade Fair for the product unveiling.

Somotex Nigeria Limited, the sole distributor of Midea home appliances in Nigeria has confirmed its active participation in the 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair slated for 2-11 Nov 2018 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

They will be launching new models of Freezers, Water Heaters and Dryers 

Speaking about the event, the Brand and Marketing Manager at Somotex, Mr. Seyi Oduwaye explained the choice of Lagos International Trade Fair for the product unveiling.

“We are confident the Lagos International Trade Fair offers us a solid platform to unveil our latest products and reach Nigerians. It will be a time for the best brands in Nigeria to showcase their products and services to the world which is why we have chosen to identify with it”.

Mr. Seyi also commended the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry for creating such a viable platform for businesses in the country.

He further revealed that Somotex is committed to its promise of delivering quality products and services to Nigerians.

At Somotex, our major focus is to continuously deliver products of value to our numerous customers, we partner with globally recognised brands for quality and cutting edge technology.

We have Midea and Bruhm products in our home appliances and Electronics portfolio, we are also the sole distributor for Havells Electricals and Sukam Inverters and batteries.

We believe quality is not just an act but it’s instilled over time” based on trust and credibility. “We offer diversified and affordable products borne out of innovative engineering based on the needs of the consumer”

Mr Vinod Khatwani the General Manager highlighted the strides of Somotex Nigeria Limited in the consumer electronics industry.

“Our goal is to become the biggest distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. This is why we have spread our offices and authorized dealers nationwide and partnered with reputable brands

"We promise our customers rest of mind with a full two-year warranty on selected products and excellent after sales service on all products. Customers can walk into any of our stores or shop online to buy our products "Trust me when I say our prices are pocket friendly without any compromise on quality."

The company will also showcase other products during the trade fair such as air-conditioners, chest freezers, 4 door Refrigerators and washing machines.

Somotex Nigeria Limited is one of the largest distributors of household appliances in Nigeria with more than 1000+ trade partners.

 

Kindly visit stall No - EE1/3082 and shop quality affordable home and kitchen appliances.

 

Our head office is at No. 1 Olorunfunmi Street, off Kudirat Abiola way, behind Philips building, Ojota, and Lagos. Other office locations are:

123, Obafemi Awolowo way, opposite AP filling station, oke-ado, Ibadan.

Plot 232, No. 2 Leventis building, off Muhammadu Buhari way, central area, FCT, Abuja.

135, Trans Amadi, Industrial layout, PHC, Rivers State.

59, Maganda road, Bompai industrial area, Kano.

KM 13, Enugu expressway, near Ogbunike junction

With distributors across other states.

You can call - 08122892556 / 08023663628 or visit www.somotexnig.com

 

