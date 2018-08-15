Pulse.ng logo
Michael O. Singer introduces #Umbrelladancechallenge, set to give away $1000 to lucky fans

His latest smash single 'Umbrella' is the perfect song to get into the right fun mood  to show your love and his Cartoon lyrics video will leave you smiling and dancing to the song.

Maine, USA born /raised singer Michael O. continues to lend his golden pipes to music entertainment industry. According to a recent American Blogger "If ever you want to impress someone by showing your affection towards him or her, Michael O. has the right solution for it."

His latest smash single 'Umbrella' is the perfect song to get into the right fun mood  to show your love and his Cartoon lyrics video currently making waves on youtube will leave you smiling and dancing to the song.

Michael O. Music Management have decided to take "Umbrella" to a new level by introducing the #Umbrelladancechallenge which will kick start today  August 15th 2018 with Prize tags up to $1000 to be won among other prices.. 

Don't be guilty of not being able to win as there are few rules tagged alongside the dance challenge. Follow @michaelomusic on Instagram and Michael O.  on YouTube for more info. While you are there, part of the rule, Subscribe, Like and Share!

How to participate

* Stream Umbrella by Michael O. on spotify or any other music store.

* Upload a video of yourself or your crew Dancing to the song with hashtag #UmbrellaDanceChallenge .

* Be sure to follow @michaelomusic @officialrohkip @rickykuzee on instagram and tag them on your video.

* Subscribe to Michael O. on youtube.

Note: The repost on @michaelomusic page with the highest likes and views and most creative video wins.

Prizes to be won: 1st Prize $1000, 2nd Prize $500 , 3rd Prize A laptop Computer.

Challenge Ends on October 1st 2018. 

 

