TheMeristemParty: Meristem Securities celebrate 15-years anniversary in grand style

With the green carpet graced by gorgeous Great Gatsby-inspired outfits, staff, clients and well wishers came out to celebrate with Nigerian financial service giants, Meristem Securities limited at its 15 year anniversary and end of year party.

The event which was held on Thursday, December 7, 2018 at the Havillah Event centre, Oniru Lagos kicked off with opening remarks by the Group Managing Director, Oluwole Abegunde welcoming guests to the soiree and reminiscing about the illustrious journey thus far.

In his opening remarks, the GMD thanked the staff for their diligent contribution and appreciated clients for their constant belief in the company.

He promised Meristem Securities limited will continue to build on the excellent reputation it has garnered over the years.

The night continued with award presentations to staff and clients in different categories but the major highlights of the event came with scintillating performances from Able God entertainer, Chinko Ekun and rave of the moment, Teni who dished out their several hits to the amusement of the guests.

It was indeed a momentous occasion as guests danced the night away at the after party.

See photos from the event below: