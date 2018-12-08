Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Meristem Securities celebrate 15-years anniversary in grand style

#TheMeristemParty: Meristem Securities celebrate 15-years anniversary in grand style

The event which was held on Thursday, December 7, 2018 at the Havillah Event centre, Oniru Lagos kicked off with opening remarks by the Group Managing Director, Oluwole Abegunde.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
#TheMeristemParty: Meristem Securities celebrate 15-years anniversary in grand style play

#TheMeristemParty: Meristem Securities celebrate 15-years anniversary in grand style

(Meristem Securities)

With the green carpet graced by gorgeous Great Gatsby-inspired outfits, staff, clients and well wishers came out to celebrate with Nigerian financial service giants, Meristem Securities limited at its 15 year anniversary and end of year party.

The event which was held on Thursday, December 7, 2018 at the Havillah Event centre, Oniru Lagos kicked off with opening remarks by the Group Managing Director, Oluwole Abegunde welcoming guests to the soiree and reminiscing about the illustrious journey thus far.

In his opening remarks, the GMD thanked the staff for their diligent contribution and appreciated clients for their constant belief in the company.

He promised Meristem Securities limited will continue to build on the excellent reputation it has garnered over the years.

The night continued with award presentations to staff and clients in different categories but the major highlights of the event came with scintillating performances from Able God entertainer, Chinko Ekun and rave of the moment, Teni who dished out their several hits to the amusement of the guests.

It was indeed a momentous occasion as guests danced the night away at the after party.

See photos from the event below:

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

play

play

play

 

play

play

 

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"bullet
2 Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Rio Ferdinand bonds with fans made of more in Yaba
Group backs Buhari’s refusal to sign amended electoral act
Tech Tumblr users are leaving in droves as it bans NSFW images. Here’s where they’re going instead
Football Klopp lauds Salah after hat-trick propels Liverpool to top of table
Lifestyle There's a growing debate over who qualifies as a 'person of color' — who is and isn't included?
Politics Here's how the US pulled off a daring mission to take out the mastermind of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Metro

Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters
Dad avoids bathing his daughters to train them in case of child molesters
Rio Ferdinand bonds with fans made of more in Yaba
Rio Ferdinand bonds with fans made of more in Yaba
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in accident
2 die, 6 injured in Lagos/Ibadan Expressway accident
Woman drinks insecticide after a fight with her husband
Woman drinks insecticide after a fight with her husband
X
Advertisement