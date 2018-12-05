Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in P/H for market storm activity

Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity

The premium dishwashing liquid has been engaging in numerous activities targeted at engaging all stakeholders, amongst which were the ‘market storms’ which held at Mile 1 and Mile 3 markets in Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity play

Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity

Following its recent relaunch last month, Nigeria’s No. 1 best selling dishwashing liquid Morning Fresh, in a bid to engage with all its stakeholders, held trade launch events in Port Harcourt on November 22 and 23, 2018.

play
 

The premium dishwashing liquid has been engaging in numerous activities targeted at engaging all stakeholders, amongst which were the ‘market storms’ which held at Mile 1 and Mile 3 markets in Port Harcourt. The brand organized numerous fun activities during the activations, and was accompanied by veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, who also participated in the activities with the distributors, retailers and ‘market women’ alike. Also present at the market storms were Ahusimere Ejiroghene, Brand Manager, Morning Fresh; Sunday Okereke, Regional Sales Manager, East, PZ Cussons Consumer; and Sunday Ekpo, Area Sales Manager, Morning Fresh, PZ Cussons Consumer; who introduced the stakeholders to the new Morning Fresh which was unveiled last month.

Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity play

Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity

 

Speaking about the trade launch events was Ahusimere Ejiroghene, Brand Manager, Morning Fresh, who expressed her delight at the turnout of the events:

“We are delighted to re-introduce Morning Fresh in these markets. We have totally revamped the Morning Fresh brand, emphasizing on its premium look and feel, which is in line with our commitment to constantly innovate and evolve to exceed the expectations of the stakeholders in the country. The elegant transparent bottle delivers both functional and aesthetic value to our stakeholders, making the product stand out on shelves – we are confident that these stakeholders will take completely to our products and aid us in achieving our sales targets,” she said.

play

 

Featuring a new transparent bottle and a double-faced, one-sided label which is aimed at increasing the standout appeal, Morning Fresh is now said to be ‘super-powered’ to provide more value for money through its superior grease-cutting performances. The new packaging also comes in its usual three usual options – Original, Zesty Lemon, and Antibacterial.

Morning Fresh has been in Nigeria for 25 years and has established itself as the leading dishwashing liquid in the market, remaining relevant with consistent delivery on superior grease-cutting performance designed to tackle with ease, all food stains and providing squeaky clean results. Morning Fresh delivers more power, more plates and more value.

play

 

For more information, visit the website morningfresh.com.ng and follow @MorningFreshNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and...bullet

Related Articles

Morning Fresh Brand shares cherished moments with 2018 August women meeting
#SuperPower – Morning Fresh re-introduces brand with new refreshing look!
Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS
Diageo Guinness Nigeria in collaboration with UNITAR, Ministry of Transportation renew 3-yr partnership
KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues
Rio Ferdinand joins extraordinary football fans for live EPL game
From a random Twitter thread to training grants: Leadway Pensure PFA puts smiles on the faces of young Nigerians
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
Rio Ferdinand enjoys an extraordinary night at Guinness flavour rooms
5 online stores you should be shopping from

Metro

Manchester United super fan meets club icon, Rio Ferdinand in Lagos
Manchester United super fan meets club icon, Rio Ferdinand in Lagos
Diageo Guinness Nigeria in collaboration with UNITAR, Ministry of Transportation renew 3-yr partnership
Diageo Guinness Nigeria in collaboration with UNITAR, Ministry of Transportation renew 3-yr partnership
Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS
Access Bank wins 'Most Responsible Business in Africa' at SERAS
Man rapes 3-yr-old but walks free, Police refuse to prosecute
Man rapes 3-yr-old girl in Rivers State but walks free as Police refuse to prosecute him unless paid
X
Advertisement