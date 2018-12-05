Mercy Johnson joins Morning Fresh in Port Harcourt for market storm activity

news

Following its recent relaunch last month, Nigeria’s No. 1 best selling dishwashing liquid Morning Fresh, in a bid to engage with all its stakeholders, held trade launch events in Port Harcourt on November 22 and 23, 2018.

The premium dishwashing liquid has been engaging in numerous activities targeted at engaging all stakeholders, amongst which were the ‘market storms’ which held at Mile 1 and Mile 3 markets in Port Harcourt. The brand organized numerous fun activities during the activations, and was accompanied by veteran Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, who also participated in the activities with the distributors, retailers and ‘market women’ alike. Also present at the market storms were Ahusimere Ejiroghene, Brand Manager, Morning Fresh; Sunday Okereke, Regional Sales Manager, East, PZ Cussons Consumer; and Sunday Ekpo, Area Sales Manager, Morning Fresh, PZ Cussons Consumer; who introduced the stakeholders to the new Morning Fresh which was unveiled last month.

Speaking about the trade launch events was Ahusimere Ejiroghene, Brand Manager, Morning Fresh, who expressed her delight at the turnout of the events:

“We are delighted to re-introduce Morning Fresh in these markets. We have totally revamped the Morning Fresh brand, emphasizing on its premium look and feel, which is in line with our commitment to constantly innovate and evolve to exceed the expectations of the stakeholders in the country. The elegant transparent bottle delivers both functional and aesthetic value to our stakeholders, making the product stand out on shelves – we are confident that these stakeholders will take completely to our products and aid us in achieving our sales targets,” she said.

Featuring a new transparent bottle and a double-faced, one-sided label which is aimed at increasing the standout appeal, Morning Fresh is now said to be ‘super-powered’ to provide more value for money through its superior grease-cutting performances. The new packaging also comes in its usual three usual options – Original, Zesty Lemon, and Antibacterial.

Morning Fresh has been in Nigeria for 25 years and has established itself as the leading dishwashing liquid in the market, remaining relevant with consistent delivery on superior grease-cutting performance designed to tackle with ease, all food stains and providing squeaky clean results. Morning Fresh delivers more power, more plates and more value.

For more information, visit the website morningfresh.com.ng and follow @MorningFreshNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This is a featured post