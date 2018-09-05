Mentally deranged woman found with human parts

news

Folake Falade, a woman thought to be mentally deranged has denied knowledge of the human parts found with her.

According to the 40-year-old in a report by Punch News, the body parts belong to persons who sleep with her in a tunnel. It is located in Aiyetoro, Cele-Nizer around the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The woman was apprehended on Monday, August 27, 2018. The residents of the community who thought she was mad reportedly caught her making a phone call.

This invited a mob attack quickly curtailed by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and policemen from the Ijanikin division. Punch confirms this in a report.

“I was married to an Egun man who abandoned me. My only surviving child, Abiodun Jeriat, is with my husband. I had five other children, but they all died.

"I have been living in the place for about two months after I could not find my house at Mosafejo Ilogbo, Ogun State.

“On the day I was caught, I was sitting when a man came to offer me a gin. The second person came and asked if I had a mobile phone and I said no. Not long after, I saw some people with canes and they started beating me up.

"They also removed all the things I used to cover myself whenever it rained. They asked me if I took gin and I said once in a while.

“They asked where I used to get money to buy it and I told them that some men had been having sex with me and they gave me money – N200 or N300," the mentally deranged woman told Punch.

Two confusing plea makes one

“That you, Folake Falade, and others at large, on August 27, 2018, around 7am, at Aiyetoro, Cele-nizer, on the Lagos- Badagry Expressway, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: unlawful possession of human parts.

“That you, Folake Falade, and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district, did unlawfully have in your possession severed human parts, charms and a picture of a boy, a supposed victim," reads the charges addressed to Folake Falade.

She has been arraigned at the Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrate’s Court. At first she pleaded guilty to the charges but later changed it.

According to Punch News, she claims that the material found with her are not human parts. They are just 'ponmo' (cow hide).

Before this, a mild drama had earlier occurred in the courthouse. The human parts seized from Falade was brought into a room where a sharp stench filled the air.