Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mentally deranged woman found with human parts

It Wasn't Me Mentally deranged woman found with human parts denies that she owns them

A woman who was caught with human parts claims they belong to her lovers who visit her to have sex in a tunnel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mentally deranged woman found with human parts denies that she owns them play

Folake Falade changed her plea after accepting guilt over the possession of human parts.

(PM News Nigeria)

Folake Falade, a woman thought to be mentally deranged has denied knowledge of the human parts found with her.

According to the 40-year-old in a report by Punch News, the body parts belong to persons who sleep with her in a tunnel. It is located in Aiyetoro, Cele-Nizer around the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Mentally deranged woman found with human parts denies that she owns them play

A man identified as Emmanuel Gbenga is suspected of being a ritualist. A mob lynched him in Ijanikin, Lagos on suspicion of this. The police who apprehended his accomplice Folake Falade have condemned the killing.

(LIB)

 

The woman was apprehended on Monday, August 27, 2018. The residents of the community who thought she was mad reportedly caught her making a phone call.

This invited a mob attack quickly curtailed by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and policemen from the Ijanikin division. Punch confirms this in a report.

“I was married to an Egun man who abandoned me. My only surviving child, Abiodun Jeriat, is with my husband. I had five other children, but they all died.

"I have been living in the place for about two months after I could not find my house at Mosafejo Ilogbo, Ogun State.

“On the day I was caught, I was sitting when a man came to offer me a gin. The second person came and asked if I had a mobile phone and I said no. Not long after, I saw some people with canes and they started beating me up.

"They also removed all the things I used to cover myself whenever it rained. They asked me if I took gin and I said once in a while.

“They asked where I used to get money to buy it and I told them that some men had been having sex with me and they gave me money – N200 or N300," the mentally deranged woman told Punch.

ALSO READ: Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body

Two confusing plea makes one

“That you, Folake Falade, and others at large, on August 27, 2018, around 7am, at Aiyetoro, Cele-nizer, on the Lagos- Badagry Expressway, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: unlawful possession of human parts.

“That you, Folake Falade, and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district, did unlawfully have in your possession severed human parts, charms and a picture of a boy, a supposed victim," reads the charges addressed to Folake Falade.

She has been arraigned at the Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrate’s Court. At first she pleaded guilty to the charges but later changed it.

Mentally deranged woman found with human parts denies that she owns them play

A mentally deranged woman claims the items found with her are not human parts. They are cow hides also known as 'ponmo'.

(Nigerian Eye)

 

According to Punch News, she claims that the material found with her are not human parts. They are just 'ponmo' (cow hide).

Before this, a mild drama had earlier occurred in the courthouse. The human parts seized from Falade was brought into a room where a sharp stench filled the air.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him toobullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 The End 3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killedbullet

Related Articles

Busted Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
In Lagos Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body
One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists
Wicked World How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers

Metro

Leo UBA launches banking services on WhatsApp
Man almost poisoned brother over Ruggedman and 9ice beef
Loyal To A Fault Man almost poisoned brother over Ruggedman and 9ice beef
Woman reveals plan to kill abusive husband if they are not separated on time
Ready To Carry Out Threat Woman plans to poison abusive husband if not separated on time
Man knocks off sex worker's teeth for not spreading legs properly
Brutal Man knocks off sex worker's tooth for not spreading legs the way he enjoys