A video has captured a dangerous scene where men believed to be working for the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) attacked residents in Ilasamaja with machetes.

This incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

A group of men bearing arms are seen attacking others who are unarmed with their weapons.

It created a violent atmosphere that made observers keep their distance.