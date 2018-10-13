Observers kept their distance as some LAGESC officers reportedly attacked residents in Lagos.
This incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 11, 2018.
A group of men bearing arms are seen attacking others who are unarmed with their weapons.
It created a violent atmosphere that made observers keep their distance.
Lagos task force officials attack residents with machetes . . Some officials of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), yesterday, attacked residents of Ilasamaja with machetes. . . The commotion started when the officials, who came in two lemon coloured trucks, arrested some street traders. . . Those arrested were put in their truck and people started hurling stones at them. One of the stones shattered one of their trucks#emo#4oCZ## windscreens. . . This clearly angered some of them, who jumped out, armed with machetes. They pounced on anyone on sight and started attacking them with machetes. . . Some minutes after the attack started, angry street urchins mobilised and armed themselves with machetes, bottles and sticks. When the LAGESC officials discovered they were outnumbered, they entered one of their trucks and escaped, abandoning the second truck.